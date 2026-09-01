OnePlus 16 is confirmed to be launched in China soon as the successor to the tech firm's current flagship OnePlus 15. At the end of July, the company teased the launch of the upcoming smartphone and revealed that the handset will be powered by an unreleased flagship Snapdragon chipset. The tech firm had also teased the phone's design, hinting that it could sport a redesigned circular rear camera module instead of the square-shaped deco found on its predecessor. Now, ahead of its anticipated debut, key specifications and features of the OnePlus 16 have surfaced online, suggesting that it might be equipped with a custom BOE display.

OnePlus 16 Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared the key specifications and features of the upcoming OnePlus 16. The leaker claims that the smartphone could sport the custom BOE Oriental Screen 4.0 with the X4 luminescent material.

The screen is said to refresh at up to 165Hz. It might also feature a proprietary “display chip”, and the panel could be the industry's only display with three calibrations per chip. The OnePlus 16 will reportedly also feature Oppo's next-generation “Bright Eyes Protection” technology, along with “ultra-narrow” bezels.

On top of this, the OnePlus 16 will reportedly be equipped with a triple rear camera unit, the same as its predecessor. However, it is said to offer significant hardware upgrades. The OnePlus 16 is said to boast a 200-megapixel primary camera on the back, with a 1/1.4-inch sensor.

The phone might also get a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with a 1/1.95-inch Sony sensor, delivering up to 3x optical zoom capabilities. The OnePlus 16 will reportedly also feature a “new” 50-megapixel ultrawide camera on the back. Lastly, the upcoming flagship smartphone might boast a 50-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls, with autofocus.

As previously mentioned, the OnePlus 16 was first teased on July 31 during the Snapdragon Gaming Technologies Awards 2026. We already know that the phone will be launched with three “exclusive gaming technologies”, including the “Wind Chaser Gaming Core”. “High Refresh Rate”, and “E-Sports Triple Chip”.