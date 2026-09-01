Sony has announced the next State of Play presentation, promising updates and new announcements from developers around the globe. The show, which will be broadcast this week, will feature games from PlayStation Studios and third-party developers. Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII Revelation is confirmed to get an extended look at the event. The State of Play broadcast will be immediately followed by another show dedicated to upcoming games from creators in Japan and Asia.

State of Play will be broadcast on PlayStation's YouTube and Twitch channels on September 3, 2026, at 6am PT (6.30pm IST in India). You can also watch the show via the embedded livestream below once it goes live later this week. Right after the show, State of Play Japan, hosted by Japanese actor Yuki Kaji, will air, featuring deep dives into upcoming games from developers in Japan and Asia. Sony confirmed that the Japan show will include new gameplay, announcements, and more.

What to Expect From State of Play

The main State of Play broadcast will include an “extended look at the vast world of Final Fantasy VII Revelation” from Square Enix. The upcoming RPG received a new gameplay trailer at Gamescom Opening Night Live last week. At State of Play, Square Enix will likely share more details about the game's open world. Final Fantasy VII Revelation is set to launch in spring 2027. The game could also get a release date confirmation at the broadcast this week.

Sony has not specified the length of the State of Play broadcast, so it's difficult to guess if it will be a packed show with big reveals, or a shorter presentation. In terms of Sony's upcoming first-party titles, Naughty Dog's Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet could finally get a new look at State of Play this week.

Naughty Dog confirmed this week that shooting for cinematic scenes on Intergalactic had been wrapped up. “Cannot wait to show you their incredible work when the time is right,” the studio said in a social media post.

Additionally, Santa Monica Studio's God of War Laufey could get another trailer at State of Play. The game was announced with a 20-minute gameplay showcase at the last State of Play broadcast in June. God of War Laufey is set to launch exclusively on PS5 on February 16, 2027.

Insomniac Games' Marvel's Wolverine, which launches on PS5 on September 15, could also be featured during the show.