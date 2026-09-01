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Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Launched With Up to Intel Core 5 Chip, Galaxy AI Features: Price, Specifications

Samsung claims the Galaxy Book 6 can deliver up to 25 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 1 September 2026 12:46 IST
Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Launched With Up to Intel Core 5 Chip, Galaxy AI Features: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Galaxy Book 6 has been introduced in two colourways

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Highlights
  • Galaxy Book 6 has up to Intel Core 5 processor, up to 1TB storage
  • The laptop supports new Galaxy AI features and connected tools
  • Base pricing for the Galaxy Book 6 starts at $799 in the US
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Samsung Galaxy Book 6 was launched in the US on Monday as the latest addition to the Galaxy Book 6 lineup. The laptop can be configured with up to Intel Core 5 processor, paired with up to 1TB of onboard storage. It sports a 14-inch WUXGA LCD screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The Galaxy Book 6 supports Galaxy AI features, along with connected experiences across Galaxy devices. The laptop offers up to 25 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Price, Availability

The price of the Samsung Galaxy Book 6 starts at $799 (roughly Rs. 75,800) for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is also offered in 16GB of RAM, as well as 512GB and 1TB storage options. The laptop has been introduced in two colour options — Violet Silver and Gray.

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Samsung has yet to announce details about the India availability of the Galaxy Book 6.

Samsung Galaxy 6 Features, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Book 6 sports a 14-inch WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) LCD screen with a 350 nits peak brightness and 16:10 aspect ratio. Samsung says it has an anti-reflective coating on top that is designed to reduce glare and make the display more comfortable to view.

Under the hood, it can be configured with up to an Intel Core 5 processor, paired with a 15 TOPS NPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe storage. As per the company, the processor platform enables Galaxy AI and other AI-powered features. It runs on Windows 11 Home or Windows 11 Pro 25H2, depending on the configuration.

The laptop gets a 2-megapixel camera capable of recording video at up to 1080p Full-HD resolution. It also features dual-array digital microphones and stereo speakers, along with Dolby Atmos support.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy Book 6 include two USB Type-C ports, one USB Type-A port, an HDMI 1.4 port and a 3.5mm headphone/microphone jack. The HDMI port supports up to 4K resolution at 30Hz. Wireless connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4.

Samsung Galaxy Book 6 is claimed to deliver up to 25 hours of battery life on a single charge. It has a 61.2Wh battery and ships with a 45W adaptor.

FAQSamsung Galaxy Book 6 FAQs
What are the main features of the Samsung Galaxy Book 6?
The Samsung Galaxy Book 6 is available with up to 16GB of RAM paired with up to 1TB of internal storage. It is powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 7 356H processor along with Intel Graphics GPU. The laptop is loaded with a 61.2Whr battery and 45W fast charging support. It also comes equipped with Windows 11 Home and Windows 11 Pro operating system and comes with up to 16-inch IPS Anti-Glare Display that supports up to 120Hz refresh rate. It supports connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, 2 USB Type-C ports, HDMI, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Samsung Galaxy Book 6 is available in single colour options.
When was the Samsung Galaxy Book 6 released?
The Samsung Galaxy Book 6 was launched on January 6, 2026.
Where can I buy the Samsung Galaxy Book 6?
You can buy the Samsung Galaxy Book 6 through the official Samsung website, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, and select retail stores across India.
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Book 6, Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Price, Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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