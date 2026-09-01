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Oppo Find X10 Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Expected September Launch

The Oppo Find X10 will also get a new display with wide colour gamut support

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 1 September 2026 12:55 IST
Oppo Find X10 Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Expected September Launch

The Oppo Find X9 (pictured) has three 50-megapixel rear-facing cameras

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Highlights
  • The Oppo Find X10 may have a 6.59-inch 1.5K display
  • Oppo Find X10 Pro and Find X10 Pro Max models are also in the works
  • The Find X10 may come with a 8,000mAh battery this year
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Oppo Find X10 is tipped to launch soon in China and the global market. We have seen a lot of leaks and rumours about the upcoming phone from Oppo. Now, a new leak has appeared online revealing its key specifications. A Weibo tipster now claims the handset might get a bigger battery, dual 200-megapixel rear cameras and an advanced display. According to previous reports, the handset is expected to launch in September alongside the Oppo Find X10 Pro and Find X10 Pro Max models in China. 

Oppo Find X10 Tipped to Bigger Battery and New Cameras

According to Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station, the Oppo Find X10 is reported to get three notable upgrades this year. It will reportedly feature an 8,000mAh battery, which the tipster claims will be the biggest battery in its segment. If the leak turns out to be true, then the high-capacity 8,000mAh battery could be an upgrade over the Find X9's 7,025mAh battery.

VoltOPPO Find X10 Discussion
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The Oppo Find X10 is also reported to get two 200-megapixel rear cameras and a telephoto camera. Based on the post, it seems one 200-megapixel sensor might serve as the primary camera, but the exact details of the second 200-megapixel camera remain unknown. The tipster further claims that there might be another telephoto camera with “excellent colour reproduction”.

Lastly, the tipster sheds light on the Oppo Find X10's display. It is reported to come equipped with a BT.2020 ultra-wide colour gaming panel. This information appeared in a previous leak from the same source, so it isn't new. The new display is also reported to offer industry-leading red light output, which should make it easier on the eyes.

A previous leak by the same tipster indicated that the Find X10 could be powered by a new MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Lite processor. The processor is expected to be an overclocked version of the Dimensity 9500.

The Oppo Find X9, launched last year, is far humbler by comparison. It has a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1 billion colours and Dolby Vision (and HDR10+) support. The phone runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC (3nm) with a maximum clock speed of 4.21GHz. The handset has three 50-megapixel rear-facing cameras and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Its 7,025mAh battery supports 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

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OPPO Find X9

OPPO Find X9

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and compact IP69-rated design
  • Bright and fast AMOLED display
  • Good battery life
  • Capable primary and telephoto cameras
  • Gaming grade hardware
  • Smooth and updated software
  • Bad
  • Selfie video needs work
Read detailed OPPO Find X9 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7025mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1256x2760 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Oppo Find X10, Oppo, Oppo Find X10 Battery, Oppo Find X10 Cameras, Oppo Find X10 display
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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