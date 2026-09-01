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Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G India Launch Teased

The Indian version is likely to share similarities with its global counterpart.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 1 September 2026 13:17 IST
Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G India Launch Teased

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi has not revealed the Indian launch date

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Highlights
  • Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G runs on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset
  • The global model features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display
  • The Note 17 Pro Max 5G packs a 10,000mAh silicon-carbon battery
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Xiaomi has teased the India launch of the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G, confirming that the smartphone will arrive in the country soon. The company has not revealed an exact launch date yet, leaving its India release timeline unclear. Xiaomi launched the handset in select global markets in August, where it comes with a 6.83-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset and a 10,000mAh battery. The Indian variant is likely to share several specifications with the global model.

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G Coming to India Soon

Redmi India teased the upcoming Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G launch in an X post. A landing page for the handset is also live on the Xiaomi India website. The company has not provided a specific date for its India launch. While the company has not confirmed the specifications of the Indian model, it is likely to retain several features offered by the global variant.

The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G launched in select global markets in August with a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,500 nits peak brightness. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 SoC with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage, and runs HyperOS 3 based on Android 16.

For cameras, the global version of the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G features a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 32-megapixel front camera. Both front and rear cameras support 4K video at 30fps. The phone packs a 10,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W wired charging and carries IP66 and IP68 ratings. It also supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 6.0 and NFC.

In Japan, the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G starts at JPY 79,980 (roughly Rs. 47,900) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, while the 8GB + 512GB model costs JPY 99,980 (roughly Rs. 59,900). It comes in Black, Cloudbrush, and Purple colourways.

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Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Snapdragon 6 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 10000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1280x2772 pixels
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Further reading: Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G, Redmi Note 17 Pro Max, Redmi Note 17 Pro Max India launch, Redmi Note 17 series, Xiaomi, Redmi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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