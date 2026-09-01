Poco recently confirmed that the Poco X8 5G will launch in India on September 4 alongside the Poco X8 Power 5G. Now, just days ahead of the launch, the upcoming X series handset has appeared on Geekbench, revealing its early performance capabilities. The Poco X8 5G is already teased to come with an AMOLED panel with 1.5K resolution. It is confirmed to feature a 9,000mAh battery with support for 67W charging and 22.5W reverse charging.

Poco X8 5G Geekbench Listing Suggests Chipset, RAM

A Xiaomi handset with the model number 2607DPC18G has appeared on Geekbench. This model number is believed to correspond to the upcoming Poco X8 5G. It scored 849 points in single-core testing and 2,841 points in multi-core testing.

The Geekbench listing shows the octa-core Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 (SM6435) chipset on the Poco X8 5G. The chipset has four cores capped at 2.40GHz and four cores at 1.80GHz. The tested device has 11.13GB of RAM, which is likely to be marketed as 12GB.

Photo Credit: Geekbench

As per the listing, the Poco X8 5G will run on Android 16. Meanwhile, Poco has already officially confirmed that the handset will ship with Xiaomi Hyper OS 3.0 based on Android 16 and will get up to four years of Android upgrades and six years of security updates.

The Poco X8 5G is scheduled to go official in India on September 4 at 12:00 pm IST. It will be launched alongside the Poco X8 Power 5G and will be available through Flipkart. The vanilla model is teased to feature a 9,000mAh battery, which is advertised to offer up to 3.2 days of battery life on a single charge. It supports 67W charging and 22.5W reverse charging.

The Poco X8 5G will have a 6.83-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. It is confirmed to be available in Black, Frost White and Fiery Orange colour options. It will have IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings.