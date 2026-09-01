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Poco X8 5G Visits Geekbench Website Ahead of September 4 India Launch

Poco X8 5G has surfaced on the Geekbench benchmarking site with model number Xiaomi 2607DPC18G.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 1 September 2026 12:36 IST
Poco X8 5G Visits Geekbench Website Ahead of September 4 India Launch

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco X8 5G will have a 6.83-inch AMOLED panel

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Highlights
  • Poco X8 5G is scheduled to go official in India on September 4
  • It scored 849 points in single-core testing
  • Poco X8 5G will run on Android 16
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Poco recently confirmed that the Poco X8 5G will launch in India on September 4 alongside the Poco X8 Power 5G. Now, just days ahead of the launch, the upcoming X series handset has appeared on Geekbench, revealing its early performance capabilities. The Poco X8 5G is already teased to come with an AMOLED panel with 1.5K resolution. It is confirmed to feature a 9,000mAh battery with support for 67W charging and 22.5W reverse charging.

Poco X8 5G Geekbench Listing Suggests Chipset, RAM

A Xiaomi handset with the model number 2607DPC18G has appeared on Geekbench. This model number is believed to correspond to the upcoming Poco X8 5G. It scored 849 points in single-core testing and 2,841 points in multi-core testing.

The Geekbench listing shows the octa-core Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 (SM6435) chipset on the Poco X8 5G. The chipset has four cores capped at 2.40GHz and four cores at 1.80GHz. The tested device has 11.13GB of RAM, which is likely to be marketed as 12GB.

2607dpc18g geekbench Poco X8 5G

Photo Credit: Geekbench

 

As per the listing, the Poco X8 5G will run on Android 16. Meanwhile, Poco has already officially confirmed that the handset will ship with Xiaomi Hyper OS 3.0 based on Android 16 and will get up to four years of Android upgrades and six years of security updates.

The Poco X8 5G is scheduled to go official in India on September 4 at 12:00 pm IST. It will be launched alongside the Poco X8 Power 5G and will be available through Flipkart. The vanilla model is teased to feature a 9,000mAh battery, which is advertised to offer up to 3.2 days of battery life on a single charge. It supports 67W charging and 22.5W reverse charging.

The Poco X8 5G will have a 6.83-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. It is confirmed to be available in Black, Frost White and Fiery Orange colour options. It will have IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings. 

Poco X8

upcoming
Poco X8

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
OS Android
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Further reading: Poco X8 5G, Poco, Poco X8 5G Specifications, Poco X8
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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