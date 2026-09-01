Oppo is expected to showcase its new ColorOS 17 update for upcoming smartphones this month. The new software will be based on the latest Android 17 version. According to a report, the company recently announced the ColorOS 17 beta programme, allowing developers and app makers to test the OS before it is released to general users. Now, an Oppo executive has started teasing the design, UI, features, and animations of the ColorOS 17. The rumoured Oppo Find X10 series is said to be the first to ship with the new skin. It is teased to ship with a new animation engine and redesigned icons.

Oppo's ColorOS 17 Design and Animations Teased

Chen Xi, Oppo ColorOS Design Director, has started teasing (via Whylab) the look of the upcoming ColorOS 17 update. The new ColorOS 17 is teased to ship with a new navigation bar, which will be placed on top of the app screens for a more uniform look across the UI. On top of this, the ColorOS 17 update will also introduce the new “Fluid Fusion” (translated from Chinese) animation engine. This is said to make transitions between screens smoother.

Additionally, the tech firm has teased ColorOS 17 with a new feedback system. This will make the app screens stretch, squeeze, and respond based on how a user interacts with it. The upcoming software will also bring the “Liquid Acrylic” (translated from Chinese) design, which is similar to Apple's Liquid Glass design. The ColorOS 17 will introduce additional glass-like see-through elements with light effects.

Apart from this, it will retain a few features from last year's Android 16-based ColorOS 16. The teaser shows a live activity bar on the lock screen, which allows users to stay updated with different ongoing activities. The animations for removing banner notifications from the window also appear to be fresh. Yet, carrying a similar design philosophy as previously seen. As previously mentioned, the Oppo Find X10, Find X10 Pro, and Find X10 Pro Max will be among the first smartphones with the ColorOS 17 update.

Hence, Oppo could unveil the new Android 17-based update later this month. The update will also introduce the new Android 17 functionalities, which were unveiled by Google during the launch. Currently, the Android 17 update is limited to the Google Pixel 11 lineup. However, more OEMs are also expected to roll out the stable versions of their UIs soon.

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