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Oppo Teases Android 17-Based ColorOS 17 With Fresh Animations and UI Design

OnePlus and Realme recently announced that their devices will soon transition to Oppo’s ColorOS 17, which is based on Android 17.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 1 September 2026 14:45 IST
Oppo Teases Android 17-Based ColorOS 17 With Fresh Animations and UI Design

Oppo Find X10 series might succeed last year’s Find X9 lineup (pictured)

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Highlights
  • ColorOS 17 will bring a new navigation bar
  • ColorOS 17 will introduce a new animation engine
  • Oppo has yet to start rolling out the ColorOS 17 update
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Oppo is expected to showcase its new ColorOS 17 update for upcoming smartphones this month. The new software will be based on the latest Android 17 version. According to a report, the company recently announced the ColorOS 17 beta programme, allowing developers and app makers to test the OS before it is released to general users. Now, an Oppo executive has started teasing the design, UI, features, and animations of the ColorOS 17. The rumoured Oppo Find X10 series is said to be the first to ship with the new skin. It is teased to ship with a new animation engine and redesigned icons.

Oppo's ColorOS 17 Design and Animations Teased

Chen Xi, Oppo ColorOS Design Director, has started teasing (via Whylab) the look of the upcoming ColorOS 17 update. The new ColorOS 17 is teased to ship with a new navigation bar, which will be placed on top of the app screens for a more uniform look across the UI. On top of this, the ColorOS 17 update will also introduce the new “Fluid Fusion” (translated from Chinese) animation engine. This is said to make transitions between screens smoother.

Coloros 17 Discussion
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Additionally, the tech firm has teased ColorOS 17 with a new feedback system. This will make the app screens stretch, squeeze, and respond based on how a user interacts with it. The upcoming software will also bring the “Liquid Acrylic” (translated from Chinese) design, which is similar to Apple's Liquid Glass design. The ColorOS 17 will introduce additional glass-like see-through elements with light effects.

Apart from this, it will retain a few features from last year's Android 16-based ColorOS 16. The teaser shows a live activity bar on the lock screen, which allows users to stay updated with different ongoing activities. The animations for removing banner notifications from the window also appear to be fresh. Yet, carrying a similar design philosophy as previously seen. As previously mentioned, the Oppo Find X10, Find X10 Pro, and Find X10 Pro Max will be among the first smartphones with the ColorOS 17 update.

Hence, Oppo could unveil the new Android 17-based update later this month. The update will also introduce the new Android 17 functionalities, which were unveiled by Google during the launch. Currently, the Android 17 update is limited to the Google Pixel 11 lineup. However, more OEMs are also expected to roll out the stable versions of their UIs soon.

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OPPO Find X10

upcoming
OPPO Find X10

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9600
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 10,000mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1256x2760 pixels
OPPO Find X10 Pro Max

upcoming
OPPO Find X10 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.82-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 10,000mAh
OS Android 17
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Further reading: ColorOS 17, Android 17, Oppo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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