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Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Could See Major Camera Hardware Changes: Here's What You Need to Know

Samsung is reportedly evaluating a 50-megapixel 1/1.9-inch sensor paired with a 4x telephoto lens for the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 1 September 2026 14:36 IST
Samsung Galaxy S27 Series Could See Major Camera Hardware Changes: Here's What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung is said to be evaluating five Galaxy S27 Ultra prototypes

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Highlights
  • Samsung is testing shared telephoto hardware across Galaxy S27 series
  • Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ could use same telephoto system as Pro model
  • Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra could feature a triple rear camera unit
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Samsung Galaxy S27 series is expected to break cover early next year. While early rumours suggested a major redesign for the Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Pro, Galaxy S27+ and Galaxy S27 Ultra models from their predecessors, a new leak offers hints about their rear camera hardware. Samsung is said to be testing a shared telephoto camera strategy for the Galaxy S27 family. The vanilla, Pro and Plus versions are likely to use the same 3x telephoto system.

Galaxy S27 Series Could Get Shared Telephoto Hardware

Tipster Schrödinger (@phonefuturist) on X claimed that Samsung is testing shared telephoto hardware across multiple models in its upcoming Galaxy S27 lineup. The Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ are said to feature the same 3x telephoto system as the Galaxy S27 Pro. These two models are tipped to share their main and ultrawide camera hardware with the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

VoltSamsung Galaxy S27 Discussion
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Samsung is reportedly evaluating a 50-megapixel 1/1.9-inch sensor paired with a 4x telephoto lens for the Galaxy S27 Ultra. The tipster, citing unnamed industry insiders, claims that Samsung is weighing this decision based on bill-of-materials (BOM) costs and its practical benefits.

The tipster states that Samsung could retain the 5x telephoto system if the difference between native 4x and the traditional 5x system isn't significant enough to justify the extra cost.

Further, Samsung is said to be evaluating five Galaxy S27 Ultra prototypes, and it has yet to finalise the device's camera configuration. The brand could make a final decision regarding the flagship on September 9.

We have already seen a couple of leaks of the Galaxy S27 Ultra featuring three rear cameras instead of the four of the Galaxy S26 Ultra. It could feature a 200-megapixel primary sensor. With the Galaxy S27 series still around six months away, we can expect more details about the camera and other hardware features to leak online as we get closer to launch.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S27, Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S27 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S27 Series, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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