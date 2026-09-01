Samsung Galaxy S27 series is expected to break cover early next year. While early rumours suggested a major redesign for the Galaxy S27, Galaxy S27 Pro, Galaxy S27+ and Galaxy S27 Ultra models from their predecessors, a new leak offers hints about their rear camera hardware. Samsung is said to be testing a shared telephoto camera strategy for the Galaxy S27 family. The vanilla, Pro and Plus versions are likely to use the same 3x telephoto system.

Galaxy S27 Series Could Get Shared Telephoto Hardware

Tipster Schrödinger (@phonefuturist) on X claimed that Samsung is testing shared telephoto hardware across multiple models in its upcoming Galaxy S27 lineup. The Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ are said to feature the same 3x telephoto system as the Galaxy S27 Pro. These two models are tipped to share their main and ultrawide camera hardware with the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE | Galaxy S27 Camera Strategy



Samsung is reportedly testing a shared telephoto strategy across the S27 lineup.



The Galaxy S27 and S27+ are said to use the same 3x telephoto system as the S27 Pro, while sharing their main and ultrawide camera hardware with the Ultra.… — Schrödinger (@phonefuturist) August 31, 2026

Samsung is reportedly evaluating a 50-megapixel 1/1.9-inch sensor paired with a 4x telephoto lens for the Galaxy S27 Ultra. The tipster, citing unnamed industry insiders, claims that Samsung is weighing this decision based on bill-of-materials (BOM) costs and its practical benefits.

The tipster states that Samsung could retain the 5x telephoto system if the difference between native 4x and the traditional 5x system isn't significant enough to justify the extra cost.

Further, Samsung is said to be evaluating five Galaxy S27 Ultra prototypes, and it has yet to finalise the device's camera configuration. The brand could make a final decision regarding the flagship on September 9.

We have already seen a couple of leaks of the Galaxy S27 Ultra featuring three rear cameras instead of the four of the Galaxy S26 Ultra. It could feature a 200-megapixel primary sensor. With the Galaxy S27 series still around six months away, we can expect more details about the camera and other hardware features to leak online as we get closer to launch.