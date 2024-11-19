Technology News
  • Sony Said to Be in Talks to Buy Elden Ring Maker FromSoftware's Parent Company

Sony already has a two percent stake in FromSoftware parent, Kadokawa.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 November 2024 15:08 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Sony's focus includes anime

Highlights
  • Kadokawa's shares closed up 23% at their daily limit.
  • Kadokawa's market capitalisation was $2.7 billion prior the report
  • Kadokawa's business has been buffeted in recent years
Sony is in talks to acquire Kadokawa, the Japanese media powerhouse behind the Elden Ring game, two sources familiar with the matter said, as the technology giant looks to add to its entertainment portfolio.

The talks between the two sides are ongoing and, if successful, a deal could be signed in the coming weeks, the sources said.

Kadokawa's shares closed up 23 percent at their daily limit. Its market capitalisation was around $2.7 billion (roughly Rs. 22,791 crore) prior to the Reuters report.

Sony declined to comment. Kadokawa said it cannot comment.

Sony already has a two percent stake in Kadokawa and a stake in Kadokawa subsidiary FromSoftware, the developer of the hit fantasy role-playing game.

The critically acclaimed title is a collaboration between veteran game director Hidetaka Miyazaki and Game of Thrones author George RR Martin.

The game has sold 25 million units, with an expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree, selling five million units in the three days after its release in June.

Kadokawa began as a publisher in 1945, but has expanded franchises such as Re:Zero into games, anime, events and figures.

Its other franchises include Delicious in Dungeon, a manga series adapted into anime about adventurers exploring dungeons and eating monsters they encounter.

Known as the inventor of the Walkman, Sony has transformed from an electronics manufacturer into an entertainment and technology juggernaut spanning movies, music, games and chips.

"Loveable characters and intellectual property (IP) can live for 30, 50 or 100 years," Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida said last year.

"That's something we want to make investment in for sustainable growth," he said.

Sony's focus includes anime, whose growth worldwide has been fueled by the spread of streaming services and greater familiarity with Japanese culture.

The group has also had success in extending the reach of its own franchises, with The Last of Us games series adapted into a popular HBO drama.

Sony, which has a market valuation of around $114 billion (roughly Rs. 9,62,332 crore), in January scrapped the $10 billion (roughly Rs. 84,415 crore) merger of its Indian arm with Zee Entertainment Enterprises saying some conditions were not met.

Kadokawa's business has been buffeted in recent years.

In June, it was hit by a cyberattack that resulted in a data leak and affected business activities.

Two years ago, Tsuguhiko Kadokawa, the son of the company's founder, resigned as chairman after he was indicted on bribery charges related to the Tokyo Olympics.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

