Insomniac Games released Marvel's Spider-Man 2, its eagerly awaited sequel to 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man, on October 20 to critical acclaim. The first-party title has also become the fastest selling PlayStation Studios title in PlayStation history, shipping over 2.5 million copies in the first 24 hours of its release, Sony Interactive Entertainment confirmed. On the back of the success of Spider-Man, Insomniac is already looking ahead to its future releases. The Sony-owned studio had announced via a reveal trailer in 2021 that it was working on a Wolverine game. Now, Insomniac has confirmed that the title will be set in the same universe as Spider-Man 2.

In an interview with Kinda Funny, Spider-Man 2 Bryan Intihar said the studio's Spider-Man games and its upcoming Wolverine title exist in the same universe. Spider-Man 2 (and its predecessors) is set in Earth-1048, as also confirmed in the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse film. According to Intihar, Insomniac's Wolverine game will share that universe with Spider-Man games. "They're all 1048. I think I got that right," Intehar said in the interview.

Marvel's Wolverine was confirmed to be under development at Insomniac Games via a reveal trailer at a PlayStation Showcase event in September 2021. The 53-second-long trailer did not give away much — not even showing the titular protagonist's face — but keen-eyed fans did spot an in-game sticker on a fridge in the trailer that read ‘Radio Lowtown 1048 FM,' seemingly referencing Earth-1048 universe. The trailer showed our Adamantium-clawed hero Logan, sitting at a bar, wearing a plaid shirt and a cowboy hat, holding a drink in his bloodied hand. Just as a hostile armed with a knife approaches him from behind, we see Wolverine take his claws out.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Review: Insomniac Games' Ambitious Sequel Swings for the Fences

The game is in development for the PS5, but there's no information on a release timeline yet. Insomniac have already had four releases in a span of three years on the PS5. Spider-Man: Miles Morales came out in November 2020 as a launch title for Sony's current-gen console, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart released in June 2021, a remaster of 2018's Spider-Man came out in August 2022, and Spider-Man 2 launched this month.

Insomniac Games' Mike Fitzgerald on Spider-Man 2, Collaborating With Marvel, and the Studio's Ambitions

While the studio has remained tight-lipped about Wolverine, gauging from Insomniac's release cycle, we can expect the game to come out around late 2024 or early 2025. In an interview with Gadgets 360 last month, Mike Fitzgerald, Director of Core Technology at Insomniac Games, had said that the studio was really proud of its ability to remain prolific, while maintaining a high standard. “We pipeline these things; we have multiple projects in development at the same time. Part of what my team does is work on all of them at the same time and try and build all this engine and supporting technology underneath them. So, if we can do some work for Ratchet & Clank that we can then leverage in Spider-Man 2, that we can then leverage in Wolverine — that's what really enable us to do all this at the same time,” he had said.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.