Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Spider Man 2 and Upcoming Wolverine Game Set in the Same Universe, Insomniac Games Confirms

Spider-Man 2 and Upcoming Wolverine Game Set in the Same Universe, Insomniac Games Confirms

In an interview with Kinda Funny, Spider-Man 2 director Bryan Intihar said that Wolverine shares the Earth-1048 universe with Spider-Man titles.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 October 2023 18:05 IST
Spider-Man 2 and Upcoming Wolverine Game Set in the Same Universe, Insomniac Games Confirms

Photo Credit: Insomniac Games/ Sony/ Marvel

Marvel’s Wolverine is being developed for the PS5

Highlights
  • Spider-Man 2 released October 20 exclusively on the PS5
  • Wolverine was confirmed to be in development via a reveal trailer in 2021
  • Insomniac Games have not yet announced a release date for Wolverine
Advertisement

Insomniac Games released Marvel's Spider-Man 2, its eagerly awaited sequel to 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man, on October 20 to critical acclaim. The first-party title has also become the fastest selling PlayStation Studios title in PlayStation history, shipping over 2.5 million copies in the first 24 hours of its release, Sony Interactive Entertainment confirmed. On the back of the success of Spider-Man, Insomniac is already looking ahead to its future releases. The Sony-owned studio had announced via a reveal trailer in 2021 that it was working on a Wolverine game. Now, Insomniac has confirmed that the title will be set in the same universe as Spider-Man 2.

In an interview with Kinda Funny, Spider-Man 2 Bryan Intihar said the studio's Spider-Man games and its upcoming Wolverine title exist in the same universe. Spider-Man 2 (and its predecessors) is set in Earth-1048, as also confirmed in the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse film. According to Intihar, Insomniac's Wolverine game will share that universe with Spider-Man games. "They're all 1048. I think I got that right," Intehar said in the interview.

Marvel's Wolverine was confirmed to be under development at Insomniac Games via a reveal trailer at a PlayStation Showcase event in September 2021. The 53-second-long trailer did not give away much — not even showing the titular protagonist's face — but keen-eyed fans did spot an in-game sticker on a fridge in the trailer that read ‘Radio Lowtown 1048 FM,' seemingly referencing Earth-1048 universe. The trailer showed our Adamantium-clawed hero Logan, sitting at a bar, wearing a plaid shirt and a cowboy hat, holding a drink in his bloodied hand. Just as a hostile armed with a knife approaches him from behind, we see Wolverine take his claws out.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Review: Insomniac Games' Ambitious Sequel Swings for the Fences

The game is in development for the PS5, but there's no information on a release timeline yet. Insomniac have already had four releases in a span of three years on the PS5. Spider-Man: Miles Morales came out in November 2020 as a launch title for Sony's current-gen console, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart released in June 2021, a remaster of 2018's Spider-Man came out in August 2022, and Spider-Man 2 launched this month.

Insomniac Games' Mike Fitzgerald on Spider-Man 2, Collaborating With Marvel, and the Studio's Ambitions

While the studio has remained tight-lipped about Wolverine, gauging from Insomniac's release cycle, we can expect the game to come out around late 2024 or early 2025. In an interview with Gadgets 360 last month, Mike Fitzgerald, Director of Core Technology at Insomniac Games, had said that the studio was really proud of its ability to remain prolific, while maintaining a high standard. “We pipeline these things; we have multiple projects in development at the same time. Part of what my team does is work on all of them at the same time and try and build all this engine and supporting technology underneath them. So, if we can do some work for Ratchet & Clank that we can then leverage in Spider-Man 2, that we can then leverage in Wolverine — that's what really enable us to do all this at the same time,” he had said.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • A faithful Spider-Man story
  • Excellent visuals
  • Kinetic combat
  • Engaging exploration and traversal
  • Attention to side characters, villains
  • Great music and audio design
  • Immersive New York City open world
  • Bad
  • Story pacing suffers at times
  • Risk-averse narrative decisions
  • Short campaign
  • Side activities lack inspiration
Read detailed Sony Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
Series Marvel’s Spider-Man
PEGI Rating 16+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spider Man 2, Wolverine, Insomniac Games, PS5, Sony, Marvel
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: Top Deals on Large Appliances Like Washing Machine, Refrigerator, and More

Related Stories

Spider-Man 2 and Upcoming Wolverine Game Set in the Same Universe, Insomniac Games Confirms
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Announces Upgrade Programme for These New Galaxy A Series Phones
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: Top Deals on Smart TVs
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days: Top Laptop Deals With Discounts
  4. iQoo 12, iQoo 12 Pro Design, Full Specifications Surface Online: See Here
  5. Best Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 20,000 During Flipkart Sale
  6. OnePlus Open India Sale Begins Today: See Price, Launch Offers
  7. Best Deals on External Hard Disks, SSDs in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  8. OnePlus 12 AnTuTu Benchmark Score Revealed
  9. Samsung Teases 200-Megapixel Camera That May Arrive With Galaxy S24 Ultra
  10. Tata Set to Become First Indian iPhone Maker: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Spider-Man 2 and Upcoming Wolverine Game Set in the Same Universe, Insomniac Games Confirms
  2. Samsung Introduces Loyalty Programme for Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G, More: Details Here
  3. Giottus Exchange Announces India’s First Zero-Fee Crypto Trades for Users: Details
  4. SIT Conducts Searches, Arrests Another Accused in Himachal Pradesh Cryptocurrency Scam
  5. Samsung Teases ISOCELL 200-Megapixel Camera Sensor With Better 4K Zoom, May Debut on Galaxy S24 Ultra
  6. iQoo 12, iQoo 12 Pro Design, Full Specifications Surface Online Ahead of November 7 Launch
  7. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Holds Ground Above $34,000, Stablecoins Tumble Alongside Tron, Leo
  8. Instagram Testing New Feature That Allows Friends to Add Photos, Videos to Your Carousel Posts
  9. Apple 'Scary Fast' Mac Launch Event Tomorrow: How to Watch Livestream and What to Expect
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro Edition Unveiled as an Homage to the Samsung E700
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »