Technology News
At present, ICICI bank and AU Small Finance Bank are offering discounts on home appliances.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 October 2023 17:35 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale started on October 7 this year

Highlights
  • Fully automatic washing machine from LG selling on 36 percent off
  • 34 percent off on Samsung’s double door refrigerator
  • Microwave oven from Morphy Richards at 52 percent off
The month of October brought along tonnes of great discounts for shopping enthusiasts via Amazon. The e-commerce giant announced the Amazon Great India Festival sale in the first week of October, which later entered the Extra Happiness Days phase in its third week this month. Now that this heavy discount-laden sale is coming to its final leg with the Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days, we bring to you a list of deals on some home appliances, that could make your home ready to host friends and family this festive season.

It is noteworthy that, multiple Indian lenders have teamed up with Amazon for this sale, to bring additional offers and price cuts for their respective customers. At present, ICICI bank and AU Small Finance Bank are offering discounts of up to Rs. 3,500 and Rs. 1,750 respectively for purchases made using the their bank cards.

From washing machines and refrigerators to air conditioners and mixer grinders, the ongoing sale on Amazon has cut off the prices on all of these otherwise expensive home appliances in the spirit of the festive season.

Along with home appliances, Amazon is also offering discounts on smartphones, tablets, and laptops among other products.

Following are the best deals you can avail on home appliances: -

Product MRP Sale Price
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Touch panel Fully-Automatic Washing Machine Rs. 43,990 Rs. 27,990
Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Rs. 18,850 Rs. 4,890
LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator Rs. 46,999 Rs. 32,990
Samsung 236 L 3 Star Digital Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator Rs. 37,990 Rs. 24,890
Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Rs. 72,990 Rs. 40,999
Morphy Richards 30 MCGR Deluxe 30L Convection Microwave Oven Rs. 19,595 Rs. 9,490
