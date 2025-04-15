Electronic Arts has confirmed its next Star Wars game following leaks. Star Wars Zero Company is a single-player turn-based tactics title being developed by Bit Reactor in collaboration with Respawn Entertainment and Lucasfilm Games. EA has not shared details about the game yet but will provide a first look at the strategy title at the Star Wars Celebration event in Japan on April 19.

Star Wars Zero Company Announced

Star Wars Zero Company was confirmed by EA and the official Star Wars website on Monday, days after screenshots from the strategy game leaked online. Ahead of fully unveiling the game, the publisher has shared key art that shows a team of operatives from the world of Star Wars.

“Recruit an unconventional team of operatives and deploy them on missions unlike any other in the galaxy far, far away in Star Wars Zero Company!” an update on the Star Wars website said.

“The newly announced single-player turn-based tactics game, developed by Bit Reactor in collaboration with Respawn Entertainment and Lucasfilm Games, will share the first details about the game currently in development with attendees at Star Wars Celebration Japan.”

EA has confirmed the game is being developed for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. The game will get a first look at a panel at Star Wars Celebration Japan on April 19 at 4:30pm JST (1pm IST).

Respawn and Bit Reactor are currently hiring for the Star Wars Zero Company development team, as well, with open positions listed on their websites. According to the job listing on Respawn's website, the strategy title will be directed by Greg Foertsch, who served as art director on strategy titles XCOM 2 and XCOM: Enemy Unknown. Star Wars Zero Company is being developed in Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5.

“Respawn is partnering with independent studio Bit Reactor and Lucasfilm Games to create a brand-new AAA Star Wars strategy game under the leadership of Game Director Greg Foertsch. Harnessing the power of the Unreal 5 Engine as they bring their take on strategy games to a galaxy far, far away, the Bit Reactor team is looking to add passionate, collaborative, and experienced people to their swiftly growing ranks,” the listing on Respawn's website reads.

Bit Reactor is currently hiring for the roles of Senior Mission Designer, Senior Graphics Engineer and Senior Cinematic Producer for the game.

Respawn is known for its Star Wars Jedi series of third-person action-adventure games. The studio is working on the third and final game in series, the follow-up to 2023's Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Last year, EA confirmed Respawn was working on the “final chapter” of Jedi knight Cal Kestis' story.