Electronic Arts has fully revealed its next Star Wars game, Star Wars Zero Company, a single-player turn-based tactics title developed by Bit Reactor in collaboration with Respawn Entertainment and Lucasfilm Games. The game is set towards the end of the Clone Wars and is described as a “gritty and authentic story” featuring an unconventional squad of operatives who take on a new threat to the galaxy. Star Wars Zero Company will be released in 2026 on PC, PS 5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Star Wars Zero Company Announced

The strategy game was first confirmed last week after a leak, with the full announcement following on Saturday at the Star Wars Celebration event in Japan. Star Wars Zero Company will put players into the shoes of a former Republic officer named Hawk, who'll recruit and lead an unconventional team of elite mercenaries. Zero Company members come from across the galaxy and feature multiple classic Star Wars archetypes like astromechs, Jedi and droids. The characters will come with distinct personality traits and abilities in combat.

EA also debuted an announcement trailer alongside the reveal featuring both cinematics and gameplay from the strategy title.

“Our vision for Star WarsZero Company is grounded in gameplay design pillars that weave in the immersive Star Warsgalaxy with engaging turn-based tactics gameplay,” Greg Foertsch, CEO and Creative Director at developer Bit Reactor, said in a press release. “It's our aim to deliver a game with an original Star Warsvstory from the Clone Wars era that has meaningful outcomes from player choices, and deep turn-based tactical combat with an approachable and cinematic presentation.”

Players will lead Zero Company on a campaign of tactical operations and investigations across the galaxy, while also developing a base of operations. Hawks' appearance and combat class can be fully customized, EA said. The rest of the operatives can be picked from a range of original Star Wars character classes and species. Players can edit their appearances, loadouts and abilities across a range of character archetypes, including Clone Troopers, astromechs and Jedi.

The squad members in Star Wars Zero Company will have distinct abilities

Photo Credit: EA

While out on missions, forming close bonds with squad members will be crucial to unlocking combat synergies that help during battle. Tactical operations will require preparation, the right squad and strategy.

EA unveiled four original Star Wars characters from the game during the event, as well. They include Trick, a clone soldier, Luco Bronc, an incendiary sharpshooter, Cly Kullervo, a Mandalorian gunslinger and Tel, a Tognath Jedi Padawan.

According to EA, Star Wars Zero Company will feature one of the largest and most interactive maps ever featured in a Star Wars game, taking players to familiar planets from other Star Wars media like Serolonis from The Bad Batch, Vandor from Solo: A Star Wars Story, Mapuzo from Obi-Wan Kenobi and more.

While there's no confirmed release date yet, Star Wars Zero company arrives on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X in 2026. The game can now be wishlisted on all supported platforms.