Technology News
English Edition

OmniVision OV50X 1-Inch Camera Sensor With 8K HDR Video Recording Support Launched

OmniVision OV50X is expected to enter mass production in Q3 2025.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 15 April 2025 12:22 IST
OmniVision OV50X 1-Inch Camera Sensor With 8K HDR Video Recording Support Launched

Photo Credit: OmniVision

Highlights
  • OmniVision OV50X is a 1-inch camera sensor for high-end phones
  • The new OmniVision OV50X sensor suppports 8K HDR video recording
  • OmniVision claims the OV50X sensor delivers "movie-grade video capture"
Advertisement

OmniVision OV50X was recently unveiled as the company's latest camera sensor for flagship smartphones. It is the successor to the OV50H sensor that was introduced in 2023. The new 1-inch sensor uses OmniVision's TheiaCel technology, which works in tandem with the sensor's lateral overflow integration capacitor (LOFIC) to offer better image quality in more challenging scenarios. OmniVision claims that the new OV50X CMOS sensor can deliver "movie-grade video capture" with up to 8K HDR video recording support on high-end phones.

The company says that the new OmniVision OV50X sensor is sampling now, and customers will have to wait until Q3 2025 — when mass production is scheduled to begin — to see it arrive on new smartphones.

OmniVision OV50X Specifications, Features

The new OmniVision OV50X sensor is a 1-inch camera sensor that measures 13.1x9.8mm with up to 50-megapixel resolution. The 1.6-micron (µm) pixel size is also higher than its predecessor's 1.2µm pixels. The firm also claims that the sensor is capable of delivering "close to" 100db single-exposure HDR for image capture, using its TheiaCel technology.

A demo of the OV50X sensor
Photo Credit: OmniVision

 

According to the company, the OV50X camera sensor supports four-cell pixel binning for low light scenarios, which means devices can capture 12.5-megapixel images at up to 180fps. When the sensor's three-channel HDR is used, the fps drops to 60fps.

OmniVision has touted the improved video recording performance of the OV50X sensor, claiming that it can capture 8K video with an in-sensor crop zoom and dual analogue gain (DAG) HDR, along with quad phase detection autofocus. This allows it to bypass the 35-megapixel requirement for 8K video recording.

The company also revealed a sample showcasing the improved dynamic range and signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) offered by the new OV50X camera sensor. However, we'll need to wait to see more real world camera samples to see how much of a jump in performance the OmniVision OV50X offers over the OV50H, and how it fares against the ccompetition.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OmniVision OV50X, OmniVision OV50X Specifications, OmniVision
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 Pro, Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC Launched
OmniVision OV50X 1-Inch Camera Sensor With 8K HDR Video Recording Support Launched
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus With Built-In Stylus Launched in India at This Price
  2. Nothing Teases CMF Buds 2 Design and Colourways Ahead of April 28 Launch
  3. OnePlus 13T Set to Launch on This Date; Colours, Display Details Revealed
  4. Google Raises Minimum RAM, Memory Specifications for Android Phones
  5. Vivo Watch 5 Key Features Revealed Ahead of April 21 Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Gets Limited-Time Discount in India
  7. Redmi A5 WithÂ 5,200mAh Battery Debuts in India
  8. Realme GT 7 Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of April 23 Launch
  9. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Specifications Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. DoT Reportedly Asks Telcos to Complete Caller ID System Trials, Submit Report by April 18
  2. Assassin's Creed Shadows Best Selling Game in the US Since Launch: Circana
  3. World's First Baby Born Through Fully Automated, Remotely Operated IVF Procedure
  4. Apple Is Improving Apple Intelligence Features Using Differential Privacy Techniques
  5. Realme GT 7 Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of April 23 Launch
  6. Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, Narzo 80x 5G Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Launch Offers
  7. Google Raises Minimum RAM and Memory Specifications for Android Smartphones
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Specifications Leaked; Said to Offer MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Chipset
  9. Apple Follows Google in Blocking 14 Unregistered Crypto Exchange Apps in South Korea
  10. OnePlus 13T Confirmed to Launch on April 24; Colour Options, Display Details Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »