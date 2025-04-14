Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launches on PS5 later this week. Ahead of the game's PlayStation release, publisher Bethesda has detailed PS5 specific features coming to the latest version of the game, including DualSense controller features and visual enhancements on the PS5 Pro like native 4K resolution and advanced ray tracing.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 Features

Following its launch on PC and Xbox Series S/X, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is finally coming to PS5 on April 17. Bethesda debuted a release trailer for the game on Friday and detailed the platform specific features that will be present at launch.

On PS5 Pro, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will come with enhanced visuals, higher and more consistent frame rates, native 4K resolution, and advanced ray tracing features.

“Playing Indiana Jones and the Great Circle at a native 4K resolution really is the best way to appreciate the level of detail the team at MachineGames has poured into every corner of the world,” production director John Jennings said in a Bethesda blog post. “You could spend hours just walking around the different environments admiring every little thing, from each artifact in Marshall College's impressive collection to the verdant beauty of Sukhothai's jungles.”

PS5 users will also be able to able to enjoy immersive DualSense controller features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers while in combat, traversal, or while using tools. On PS5, the game also comes with faster load times and runs at 60fps.

Ray tracing is supported on both the standard PS5 and PS5 Pro, and both consoles also enable 3D audio and HD rumble during cutscenes and gameplay.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launches on PS5 on April 17. Players who have pre-ordered the Premium Edition can access the game two days early on April 15. The action-adventure title was released on PC and Xbox Series S/X on December 9, 2024.