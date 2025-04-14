Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 Pro Enhancements Include Native 4K, Ray Tracing

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 Pro Enhancements Include Native 4K, Ray Tracing

PS5 users will also be able to able to enjoy immersive DualSense controller features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 14 April 2025 19:04 IST
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 Pro Enhancements Include Native 4K, Ray Tracing

Photo Credit: Bethesda/ MachineGames

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will feature ray tracing on both PS5 and PS5 Pro

Highlights
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is coming to PS5 on April 17
  • The game will support 3D audio and 60fps performance on PS5
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will come in physical editions for PS5
Advertisement

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launches on PS5 later this week. Ahead of the game's PlayStation release, publisher Bethesda has detailed PS5 specific features coming to the latest version of the game, including DualSense controller features and visual enhancements on the PS5 Pro like native 4K resolution and advanced ray tracing.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 Features

Following its launch on PC and Xbox Series S/X, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is finally coming to PS5 on April 17. Bethesda debuted a release trailer for the game on Friday and detailed the platform specific features that will be present at launch.

On PS5 Pro, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will come with enhanced visuals, higher and more consistent frame rates, native 4K resolution, and advanced ray tracing features.

“Playing Indiana Jones and the Great Circle at a native 4K resolution really is the best way to appreciate the level of detail the team at MachineGames has poured into every corner of the world,” production director John Jennings said in a Bethesda blog post. “You could spend hours just walking around the different environments admiring every little thing, from each artifact in Marshall College's impressive collection to the verdant beauty of Sukhothai's jungles.”

PS5 users will also be able to able to enjoy immersive DualSense controller features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers while in combat, traversal, or while using tools. On PS5, the game also comes with faster load times and runs at 60fps.

Ray tracing is supported on both the standard PS5 and PS5 Pro, and both consoles also enable 3D audio and HD rumble during cutscenes and gameplay.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launches on PS5 on April 17. Players who have pre-ordered the Premium Edition can access the game two days early on April 15. The action-adventure title was released on PC and Xbox Series S/X on December 9, 2024.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, PS5, PS5 Pro, Bethesda, MachineGames, Sony
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
OM Token’s Sudden Plummet Stirs Rug Pull Fears, Mantra Blames ‘Sudden Liquidation’  
Google to Enforce MiCA Compliance for Crypto Ads in the EU With Stricter Policy

Related Stories

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 Pro Enhancements Include Native 4K, Ray Tracing
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's What the OnePlus 13T Could Look Like
  2. Vivo X200 Ultra Battery, Display and Camera Details Revealed in Teasers
  3. Acer Super ZX, Super ZX Pro Confirmed to Launch in India on April 15
  4. Vivo T4 5G India Launch Date Confirmed; Design and Colour Options Teased
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Tipped to Get a 7,100mAh Battery; May Launch Soon
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Gets Limited-Time Discount in India
  7. CMF Phone 2 Pro Will Ship With a Charger in the Box in India
  8. Oppo K13 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Will Launch in India on This Date
  9. Realme GT 7 to Launch on April 23; Will Pack Big Battery in Slim Frame
  10. Why Apple's CEO Has Prioritised the Development of AR Glasses
#Latest Stories
  1. Spotify Ad Exchange and Generative AI Ads Launch in India, Offers Access to Platform’s Logged-in Users
  2. Realme 14T Price in India Leaked; Said to Offer 6,000mAh Battery, IP69-Certified Build
  3. Google to Enforce MiCA Compliance for Crypto Ads in the EU With Stricter Policy
  4. Apple Takes Top Spot for First-Quarter Smartphone Sales, Data Shows
  5. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 Pro Enhancements Include Native 4K, Ray Tracing
  6. Vivo Watch 5 Key Features Revealed Ahead of April 21 Launch; Said to Offer 22 Days Battery Life
  7. OM Token’s Sudden Plummet Stirs Rug Pull Fears, Mantra Blames ‘Sudden Liquidation’  
  8. Nothing Teases CMF Buds 2 Design and Colour Options Ahead of April 28 Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Gets Up to Rs. 12,000 Off for a Limited Period in India
  10. Google Chrome Fixes 23-Year-Old Bug That Let Sites See Your Previously Visited Links
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »