  'Final Chapter' of Star Wars Jedi Trilogy in Development at Respawn, EA Confirms

'Final Chapter' of Star Wars Jedi Trilogy in Development at Respawn, EA Confirms

The Star Wars Jedi series follows the story of Jedi Knight Cal Kestis

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 18 September 2024 12:39 IST
'Final Chapter' of Star Wars Jedi Trilogy in Development at Respawn, EA Confirms

Photo Credit: EA/ Respawn Entertainment

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was first released on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on April 28, 2023

Highlights
  • EA executive Laura Miele confirmed the game at an investor conference
  • Star Wars Jedi games have attracted over 40 million players, EA said
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor released on PS4 and Xbox One earlier this week
Respawn Entertainment is developing the third game in the Star Wars Jedi saga, publisher Electronic Arts confirmed Tuesday. At its Investor Day 2024 conference, EA revealed that the developer was hard at work on the “final chapter” of Jedi knight Cal Kestis' story. The third Star Wars Jedi game would wrap up a trilogy that includes 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and last year's Star Wars: Jedi Survivor.

Third Star Wars Jedi game in development

At the conference, Laura Miele, president of Entertainment and Technology at EA, talked about the projects in development at studios under the company's banner, confirming that development on the third Star Wars Jedi title had begun. “Respawn's working hard to bring the final chapter of this thrilling story to players,” she said. The executive, however, did not reveal any details about the game's launch timeline.

Miele also detailed EA's collaboration with Lucasfilm and Star Wars, saying that the publisher had delivered “some of the highest quality and best-selling Star Wars games of all time, with over $5 billion (roughly Rs. 41,861 crore) in net bookings.

“This impressive track record includes of course the Star Wars Jedi games, where over 40 million Star Wars fans have connected with Cal Kestis and his arc of becoming a powerful Jedi,” she added.

In 2013, EA acquired an exclusive license to produce Star Wars games for consoles and PC for a period 10 years and has since made popular Star Wars Battlefront titles, space combat action title Star Wars: Squadrons and two games in the Star Wars Jedi series. EA, however, no longer has exclusive rights to making Star Wars video games.

Star Wars Jedi trilogy

Ahead of the launch of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, game director Stig Asmussen had said that he always saw Cal Kestis' story as a trilogy. Asmussen, who had helmed the first two games in the trilogy, has since departed Respawn and set up his own studio.

While this is the first time EA has confirmed development on the follow-up to Jedi Survivor, at a Comic Con event in September 2023, Cameron Monaghan, the actor who provides his voice, likeness and motion caption for Star Wars Jedi protagonist Cal Kestis, had shared that a third game in the trilogy was under development. “We're working on the third. We're in the process of doing it right now,” Monaghan had reportedly said. “That's a big undertaking and there have been some conversations so far, but hopefully when all things are said and done, we'll be able to go in and make something really cool for you guys again.”

The Star Wars Jedi series tells the coming-of-age story of Cal Kestis, a former Padawan who survived the purge and, as a young Jedi, goes on a sprawling journey to rebuild the order with the help of his friends, eventually becoming a powerful Jedi Knight. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the second game in the trilogy, released last year on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. The game finally launched on PS4 and Xbox One on Tuesday.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Looks stunning
  • Intricately designed levels
  • Too many secrets to discover
  • Slice of life elements
  • Fast travel system
  • Strong combat
  • Customisable lightsabers
  • Bad
  • Terrible optimisation
  • Freeze frames
Read detailed Electronic Arts Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
'Final Chapter' of Star Wars Jedi Trilogy in Development at Respawn, EA Confirms
