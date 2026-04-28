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Valve Announces Steam Controller Release Date and Price, Says Will Share Update on Steam Machine Soon

The Steam controller is priced $99 in the US.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 28 April 2026 12:17 IST
Valve Announces Steam Controller Release Date and Price, Says Will Share Update on Steam Machine Soon

Photo Credit: Valve

The Steam controller is compatible with PC, Steam Deck, Steam Machine and Steam Frame

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Highlights
  • The Steam controller will not launch officially in India
  • The device comes with a magnetic puck for charging, wireless connections
  • The Steam controller features grip-enabled gyro controls
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The Steam Machine, Valve's PC/console hybrid, doesn't have a release date yet, but the company's next-gen game controller is arriving soon. The new Steam controller, announced alongside the Steam Machine and Steam Frame VR headset last year, will launch on May 4, Valve confirmed Monday.

Valve announced the release date and price of the Steam controller in its most recent update, but did not confirm the launch date and pricing for the much-awaited Steam Machine.

Steam Controller Price, Availability

The Steam controller will launch in select regions where the Steam Deck is available on May 4 at 10am PT. The controller will not be officially available in India. In the US, the Steam controller is priced $99 (roughly Rs. 9,350).

The device will also be available in Canada, the UK, EU, and Australia, along with regions covered by Komodo, which include Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

steam controller inline steam controller

Steam controller is compatible with all devices that support Steam
Photo Credit: Valve

Steam Controller Features

Valve's new controller is compatible with PC, laptops, Steam Deck, and the upcoming Steam Machine and Steam Frame VR headset. The gamepad utilises next-generation magnetic thumbsticks with TMR technology that also supports capacitive touch for motion controls.

The Steam Controller comes with high-definition rumble and grip-enabled gyro, which Valve calls Grip Sense. This feature enables gyro with capacitive touch. Grip-enabled gyro can be remapped like any other button on the controller. The controller also includes a trackpad and grip buttons.

The Steam Controller supports plug-and-play via its magnetic puck that acts as a wireless transmitter and a charging station for the device. The controller also supports Bluetooth and USB Type-C connections.

The device comes with 8.39Wh battery that is claimed to last for over 35 hours of gameplay.

Valve to Share Steam Machine News Soon

In addition to the update on the Steam controller, Valve said it would share news on the Steam Machine soon. Speaking to IGN, Valve Programmer Pierre-Loup Griffais said the company was working to bring the Steam Machine to market.

“We don't have exact details about the timeline to share today. And we're hard at work on trying to get them out the door. I think we are definitely expecting to roll out some news soon about that, but in general, I think things are going well,” he said.

Steam Machine's launch, which was earlier planned for early 2026, has likely been delayed amidst the ongoing RAM and storage shortages. Valve has not yet finalised the price of the PC/console hybrid. In February, the company said it was revisiting its shipping schedule and pricing for Steam Machine and Steam Frame headset.

“When we announced these products in November, we planned on being able to share specific pricing and launch dates by now,” Valve said in its update. “But the memory and storage shortages you've likely heard about across the industry have rapidly increased since then. The limited availability and growing prices of these critical components mean we must revisit our exact shipping schedule and pricing (especially around Steam Machine and Steam Frame).”

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Further reading: Steam Controller, Steam Machine, Valve, Steam Frame, Steam, Steam Controller Price, Steam Controller Release Date
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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