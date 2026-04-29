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OnePlus Nord CE 6, Nord CE 6 Lite Availability Details Announced Ahead of May 7 Launch Date

OnePlus Nord CE 6 and Nord CE 6 Lite will launch in the country on May 7 at 12pm.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 April 2026 17:43 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 6, Nord CE 6 Lite Availability Details Announced Ahead of May 7 Launch Date

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord CE 6 will run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset

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Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 6 and Nord CE 6 Lite sale dates announced
  • OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset
  • The standard model is confirmed to feature an AMOLED 1.5K display
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OnePlus Nord CE 6 and Nord CE 6 Lite are scheduled to go official in India next week. As we wait for the formal launch, the company has revealed the sale date of the new Nord series phones. The duo will be available through Amazon and the company website in the country. The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is confirmed to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series chipset, and it will include a 7,000mAh battery. The OnePlus Nord CE 6, in contrast, will be equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC and an 8,000mAh cell. The duo will feature 50-megapixel rear camera units.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Will Go on Sale Starting May 12

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 will be available for purchase in India starting May 8 at 12pm. The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, on the other hand, will go on sale on May 12 at 12pm. Both smartphones will be sold through Amazon India, the OnePlus India online store, the OnePlus Experience Stores, and other retail outlets.

Both OnePlus Nord CE 6 and Nord CE 6 Lite will launch in the country on May 7 at 12pm. The former will be released in Fresh Blue, Lunar Pearl, and Pitch Black colours. Meanwhile, the Nord CE 6 Lite will launch in Vivid Mint and Hyper Black colourways. They are confirmed to ship with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera.

Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 will feature a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset and carry an 8,000mAh battery. The Nord CE 6 Lite will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset and a 7,000mAh battery. The standard model is confirmed to feature an AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

The standard OnePlus Nord CE 6 will offer IP66, IP68, IP69 & IP69K-rated build for dust and water resistance and MIL-STD-810H certification. It will have dual stereo speakers and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It will support 27W reverse charging. The Nord CE 6 Lite is teased to be priced between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 25,000.

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Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 6, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Specifications, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Specifications, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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