Steam Deck Gets a Display-Off Low-Power Mode for Downloads Three Years After Launch

Steam Deck users have long requested a feature that allows them to continue downloads with the display off.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 November 2025 17:18 IST
Photo Credit: Valve

Steam Deck's new low-power mode for downloads is available in beta

Highlights
  • Steam Deck was released in 2022
  • The low-power mode for downloads will be enabled by default
  • Steam Deck will exit the mode and go to sleep if battery falls below 20%
Over three years after its launch, Steam Deck is getting a much-requested feature that will allow users to complete all downloads in a new low-power mode with the screen turned off. The feature is rolling out to Steam Deck owners part of the Beta and Preview channels and should eventually be available widely.

Before the new update, downloads and updates on the Steam Deck required the device to be powered on with its screen on, thus consuming more battery power. Steam Deck users have long requested an update that enables downloads in the background with the screen turned off. The new feature does exactly that.

Valve confirmed the update, currently available in Beta and Preview channels, in a blog post on Steam on Wednesday. The new display-off low-power download mode will allow users to continue all active downloads in low power with the screen off, following which the device will go to sleep.

Steam Deck Display-off Low-Power Download Mode Details

The feature will be enabled by default when Steam Deck is plugged in to power, Valve said. Steam Deck users can also manually enable it on battery power in Settings > Power.

Once a user starts a download, display-off download can be activated by hitting the power button, which will bring up a new dialog that asks if the user wants to continue downloading with the screen off. Selecting ‘Continue' then takes the device into the new low-power download mode. Or users can just start a download and let the Steam Deck automatically go into the low-power mode after an idle timeout.

When the Steam Deck is downloading with the screen off, pressing the power button or moving the device will bring up a new status screen showing download progress. From here, users can fully wake up their Steam Deck or let it continue all downloads in the screen-off mode.

Display-off downloads work both when then Steam Deck is plugged or in battery mode. When not connected to a power source, the device will automatically go to full sleep mode if the battery level falls below 20 percent, which will pause downloads.

Further reading: Steam Deck, Valve, Gaming Handheld, Steam
