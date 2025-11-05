Technology News
English Edition
Realme Will Try to Absorb Increased Cost of Components Ahead of Upcoming Product Launches, Executive Says

Realme will try to absorb the impact of component price hikes so that its upcoming products, like the Realme GT 8 Pro, remain unaffected.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 November 2025 17:05 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Its unclear whether Realme will launch the Realme GT 8 Pro at a higher price than its predecessor

Highlights
  • Demand for storage devices could be increasing due to AI adoption
  • Storage components have to be imported from outside
  • Changing trade policies could be adding to phone makers’ woes
Smartphone storage component prices have been rising, according to recent reports. Amidst concerns that original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) could start increasing prices of their devices, a senior Realme executive has revealed that the company will try to absorb the increased cost of components. The revelation comes ahead of Realme's plans to launch new products, including the Realme GT 8 Pro, which was recently unveiled in China. The industry is seeing an increased demand for memory components for artificial intelligence (AI) processing and cloud infrastructure.

Smartphone Prices Could Rise Across Various Segments

In an article published on X (formerly Twitter), Realme's Head of Product Marketing, Francis Wong, writes that storage and memory components are getting more expensive. However, the Chinese smartphone maker plans to absorb these price shocks by diversifying its component supplier portfolio and optimising product design, while improving supply-chain coordination. Wong also said that the company would try not to transfer the price pressures onto consumers, so that its two products, lined up to launch later this year, are not impacted.

Moreover, the Realme executive said that whether a tech firm is selling a premium handset or a mid-range phone, the price pinch is felt across segments. He mentioned four drivers behind components getting more expensive, including accelerated demand due to AI adoption, changing manufacturing priorities, trade policy shifts, and higher dependency on local manufacturing.

Wong said that generative AI, cloud infrastructure, and advanced computing have increased the demand for memory devices. As the supply of the same has not been able to keep up with the demand, it has created a shortage for smartphone makers like Realme. On top of this, OEMs producing NAND Flash, DRAM, and SSDs have redirected their focus on developing high-bandwidth memory (HBM) for AI applications.

Additionally, the global supply chain networks have been disrupted because of shifts in trade policies and technology restrictions. Companies like Apple have been attempting to expand their manufacturing base, moving a substantial portion of their production lines to India. However, manufacturing in India has its own set of problems. The Realme executive pointed out that, while it is a “Make in India brand”, various critical components like NAND and DRAM have to be imported, making them susceptible to global price changes.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
