Honor 500 series, which will include the Honor 500 Pro and vanilla Honor 500, is confirmed to launch soon in China. The tech firm recently revealed the rear design of the handset, suggesting that it will sport a redesigned rear camera module. Now, the Honor 500 Pro and Honor 500 storage variants and colourways have been revealed by the company. The phones were found listed on the company's online store in the country. The Honor 500 Pro will be offered in four distinct colourways and RAM and storage configurations.

Honor 500 Series Storage Variants, Colour Options (Expected)

The Chinese smartphone maker's upcoming handsets, the Honor 500 Pro and Honor 500, have now been listed on the company's online store in China, confirming their storage configurations and colourways. The Honor 500 Pro will be offered in Aquamarine, Starlight Powder, Obsidian Black, and Moonlight Silver (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Honor's phone is listed to be sold in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variants. The Honor 500 Pro's top-of-the-line variant will offer 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage. The upcoming handset is also confirmed to support 5G connectivity. The images show the phone with a triple rear camera unit, housed inside a pill-shaped horizontal camera module.

On the other hand, the Honor 500 is listed on the company's website with the same colour options as the Pro model. Moreover, it will be offered in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configurations. However, the tech firm will not launch the handset in a 1TB internal storage variant.

As previously mentioned, the company recently confirmed, via a Weibo post, that it will soon launch the Honor 500 Pro and Honor 500 in China. The tech firm also teased the design of the handset. One of the handsets was shown with a new button on the right side, which resembles Apple's Camera Control button.

While the specifications remain under wraps, reports suggest that the Honor 500 series could sport a 6.55-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Honor 500 Pro could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, paired with an 8,000mAh battery. It is also said to support 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. Meanwhile, the standard model is reportedly equipped with a Snapdragon 8S Gen 4 chip.