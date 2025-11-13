Technology News
English Edition

Valve Steam Frame VR Gaming Headset Announced With Eye-Tracking Cameras: Availability, Specifications

Steam Frame VR gaming headset was unveiled on Wednesday, along with a new Steam Controller and the Steam Machine.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 November 2025 11:22 IST
Valve Steam Frame VR Gaming Headset Announced With Eye-Tracking Cameras: Availability, Specifications

Photo Credit: Valve

Steam Frame features four cameras on the outside for headset and controller tracking

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Steam Frame is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset
  • Steam Frame features up to 1TB of UFS onboard storage
  • Valve has yet to reveal the pricing details of the VR gaming headset
Advertisement

Steam Frame virtual reality gaming headset was unveiled by Valve on Wednesday as part of its latest hardware lineup. The company presently sells the Steam Deck, a handheld gaming console, as its only hardware product. However, soon the tech firm will also start offering a new gaming console, dubbed the Steam Machine, and the Steam Controller, along with the new Steam Frame. While the exact launch date has yet to be announced, the company has announced that its new hardware lineup will be available next year.

Steam Frame Launch Timeline, Specifications, Design

The maker of the online games marketplace, Valve, unveiled its new hardware products, including the Steam Frame VR gaming headset, via its website. The tech firm has also announced that the wearable will go on sale in early 2026. The headset will be offered in at least two storage configurations, the base option featuring 256GB of storage and the top-of-the-line variant offering 1TB of storage. However, Valve has revealed the technical specifications, onboard sensors, features, and other details about the Steam Frame.

Powering the new Steam Frame will be Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card. It will run on SteamOS 3. The Steam Frame will pack a rechargeable 21.6Whr battery with 45W fast charging support via a USB 2.0 Type-C port on the back of the headband.

It will ship with a detachable headstrap, which will feature an integrated dual-speaker setup and the battery. The Steam Frame will feature two LCD screens with a 2,160x2,160 pixel resolution for each eye and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It will get “custom pancake lenses” with integrated glass and non-glass optical elements, offering up to a 110-degree field-of-view.

The Steam Frame will feature four outward-facing monochrome cameras for controller and headset tracking. Additionally, it will be equipped with two eye-tracking cameras on the inside. It will also support monochrome passthrough mode, which will allow the wearers to view their surroundings with superimposed VR elements.

In terms of design, the Steam Frame will get an interpupillary distance (IPD) adjustment scroll on top, the volume controllers on the left, and an AUX button and power button on the right side of the headset.

For connectivity, the Steam Frame will support dual-band Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3. It will also be equipped with a dual-microphone array. It would measure 175x95x110mm in dimensions, and weigh about 440g including the headstrap. The Steam Frame will also come with two controllers, one for each hand, which will support six-DOF tracking. The controllers will also pack one replaceable battery each, offering up to 40 hours of battery life. They will also come with the ABXY button layout.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Steam Frame, Steam Frame VR Gaming Headset, Steam Frame Launch, Steam Frame Specifications, Steam Frame Features, Steam Machine, Steam Controller, Valve
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
OpenAI Upgrades ChatGPT With GPT-5.1 AI Models, Brings Friendlier Conversations and Less Jargon

Related Stories

Valve Steam Frame VR Gaming Headset Announced With Eye-Tracking Cameras: Availability, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Valve Unveils Steam Machine PC/ Console Hybrid: Everything You Need to Know
  2. OTT Releases of the Week: Dude, Nishaanchi, Jolly LLB 3, and More
  3. Vivo X300 Series Teased on Amazon Ahead of Launch in India
  4. Honor 500 Series Will be Launched in These Shades, Storage Variants
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Could Launch With This Battery, Chip
  6. Realme GT 8 Pro Camera Details Confirmed Ahead of Nov 20 India Launch
  7. OnePlus Nord 6 Launch Timeline Revealed in New Leak
  8. ChatGPT With GPT-5.1 AI Model Is Warmer and Friendlier
  9. Google's Cameyo Wants Enterprises to Ditch Windows for ChromeOS
  10. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Features Leaked; Could Include a Reno 15C Model
#Latest Stories
  1. PhonePe Partners With OpenAI to Integrate ChatGPT Within the UPI App
  2. Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Fresh Leaks Reveal 5,437mAh Battery, Snapdragon SoC, and More
  4. Google Will Now Allow 'Experienced Users' to Sideload Apps on Android
  5. Apple Arcade December 2025 Lineup Revealed: SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit 2, PowerWash Simulator, Cult of the Lamb and More
  6. Google Reintroduces Cameyo to Let Enterprises Run Windows Apps on Chrome Browser
  7. Google Maps’ New Power Saving Mode is Exclusive to the Pixel 10 Series
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Could be Thinner, Lighter Than its Predecessor to Increase Sales: Report
  9. Vivo X300 Series With Zeiss-Backed Cameras Teased on Amazon Ahead of India Launch: Expected Specifications
  10. Valve Enters Console Market Again With Steam Machine, a New PC/ Console Hybrid That Launches 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »