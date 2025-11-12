Valve is reportedly gearing up for a major announcement. The legacy video game company, developer of some of the most popular and beloved games of all time, could reveal its next VR headset, reportedly called “Steam Frame,” as soon as this week. Multiple industry sources have reported that a Valve announcement is on the way, sparking rumours that the company could also — finally — announce Half-Life 3.

Valve, which currently offers the Valve Index, is said to be working on its next VR headset. The device is reportedly called the Steam Frame, but previous leaks have also suggested that it's titled Deckard. According to a recent Discord post by SadlyItsBradley, noted for their leaks on VR and XR devices, Valve could make an announcement this week, as early as November 12 (Wednesday).

Sources told the tipster to watch out for an announcement from Valve this week. According to the tipster (via r/GamingLeaksAnd Rumours), Valve could announce the device this week and take a week or two to explain it to users before opening orders.

While the leaker didn't mention the device by name, people believe it's the company's next VR headset, the Steam Frame.

Several other industry insiders have since backed up the claim. Moore's Law is Dead, noted for their leaks on gaming hardware, posted on X Wednesday: “If you're a fan of @valvesoftware, check the news in around 16 hours,” suggesting an announcement was imminent.

If you're a fan of @valvesoftware, check the news in around 16 hours... — Moore's Law Is Dead (@mooreslawisdead) November 12, 2025

Valve Could Announce Half-Life 3

Furthermore, there are also rumours of Valve announcing something major — something so big it could surpass the hype for GTA 6. Xbox Era co-founder Nick Baker said on X that he received information that, if true, could steal GTA 6's thunder next week.

*If* what I was just DMd is actually true (big if), next week GTA 6 could actually have it's thunder stolen on the hype scale lmao — Shpeshal Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) November 11, 2025

Now, there's perhaps only one game that can do that: Half-Life 3. For the uninitiated, Half-Life 3 is gaming's Holy Grail. Fans have been waiting and talking and posting about Half-Life 3 for so long that it's practically part of internet history now. Half-Life 2 was released in 2004, and Valve released VR title, Half Life: Alyx, in 2020. But a third mainline Half-Life game is still awaited.

Valve, however, is known for its rug pulls, so it's best to take all rumours with a grain of salt. The company has not confirmed an upcoming announcement on its next VR headset or the next Half-Life game.

Valve launched the Valve Index VR headset in 2019 and has since grown its presence in the hardware space with the extremely popular Steam Deck. Half-Life: Alyx comes bundled with the Valve Index.