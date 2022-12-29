Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Steam Replay 2022: PC Gamers Get a Recap, With Statistics on Their Past Year

Steam Replay 2022: PC Gamers Get a Recap, With Statistics on Their Past Year

The Steam recap adds up all your playtime, but only what you spent online.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 December 2022 14:38 IST
Steam Replay 2022: PC Gamers Get a Recap, With Statistics on Their Past Year

Photo Credit: Valve

Progress only counts as long as you were connected to the internet

Highlights
  • Offers details on most played games, unlocked achievements, and more
  • The Steam recap can be shared with friends, publicly, or set to Private
  • Browsing through Steam Replay unlocks a special badge for your profile

Steam Replay 2022 has arrived, detailing your personal experiences on the platform, over the past year. Akin to Spotify Wrapped and PlayStation 2022 Wrap-Up, the feature offers a statistical analysis of your gaming milestones on PC — ranging from most played games, total achievements unlocked, a monthly breakdown, and more. And you can share all of it with your friends. Let's be honest, that's what these yearly recaps are all about. Steam Replay adds up all your playtime between “the first second of January 1 and the last second of December 14 (GMT),” as long as you've spent it online. Progress made when signed in as ‘Invisible' counts as well, just not ‘Offline Mode'.

Steam Replay 2022: How do I get mine?

The year-end wrap feature can be accessed by clicking the panel on the Steam store page — you need to scroll down a little — or by visiting the Replay page and signing in. This presents a custom infographic that details an overwhelming amount of information, which is by default set to Private. One could then click on the drop-down list so it's visible to friends only, or share a public link that anyone can open. At the top, there's a highlights panel that compiles your most-played games of the year, dividing them based on how much percentage of playtime you've invested. Clicking on them will open a respective bar graph, which shows the number of play sessions, the percentage of time invested each month, and any unlocked achievements.

Steam Replay 2022 also details your longest streak in gaming (average at 7 days), though there's no mention of how it's calculated — whether one needs to simply launch a game, hit a specific time, or whether they need to be actively engaged within. Up next comes a pie chart that segregates the percentage of games played that were new releases, classics released 8–9 years ago, and recent favourites that dropped within the last seven years. There's even a spider graph that picks your top played genres — in Steam's case, these are called tags — and offers a peek at what kind of games you showed an affinity to. Then there are some community-based records, such as badges earned, any games you gifted, new friends, shared screenshots, reviews, etc.

At the very bottom of Steam Replay 2022, you'll be greeted with a grid view of all the Steam games you launched in 2022 — even the ones you refunded — noting what month you first opened them. The statistics, of course, are not just limited to PC-only and keep track of Steam Deck entries in case you own one. A specialised, smaller summary can also be downloaded as an image file, cropped in multiple formats that are suited for posting on social media. Those looking to spruce up their Steam profile can also unlock a Steam Replay 2022 badge by simply viewing the statistics. It awards 50 XP to your profile.

Amidst all this, Steam also has its annual Winter Sale going on, offering massive discounts on games and software. The promotion runs until January 5, 2023 at 11:30 pm IST, and offers digital rewards and XP for voting in the 2022 Steam Awards.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: steam, valve, steam replay, steam replay 2022, steam replay games, steam replay 2022 badge, steam replay page, steam replay how to check, pc, pc gaming
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Motorola ThinkPhone Leak Hints at 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
The 10 Best Movies of 2022
Featured video of the day
The Tech Finale 2022, Part 1 | The Gadgets 360 Show

Related Stories

Steam Replay 2022: PC Gamers Get a Recap, With Statistics on Their Past Year
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows
  2. iPhone 15 Lineup Could See More Difference Between Pro, Basic Models: Report
  3. Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) Leak Hints at Flat Body Design: More Details
  4. Redmi Note 12 5G Confirmed to Pack Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC
  5. Jio True 5G Launched in Indore, Bhopal; Other Cities to Get 5G in January 2023
  6. iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: Details
  7. OnePlus 11 5G RAM Options, Specifications Teased Ahead of Launch Next Week
  8. WhatsApp to Stop Working on These Phones from December 31: Report
  9. Yamaha TW-E7B True Wireless Earphones Review
  10. Every Movie, Web Series, and Original Coming to Netflix in January 2023
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio True 5G Launched in Indore, Bhopal; Other Cities to Get 5G Update in January 2023
  2. WhatsApp Desktop Beta Working on Feature to Select Multiple Chats: Report
  3. Pebble Cosmos Engage Smartwatch With 1.95-Inch Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
  4. iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Gets Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 Update in India
  6. Microsoft Excel Gets New Search Bar, Image Function, Formula Suggestion, More: Details
  7. iPhone 15 Lineup Could See More Difference Between Pro, Basic Models: Report
  8. Smartwatch Data Shows COVID Booster Dose Safe for Heart: Lancet Study
  9. Crypto Criminals Not on Holiday, Scams Like 3Commas and ‘Pig Butchering’ Continue to Strike
  10. 5G Services in Odisha Will Launch Before 2023 Republic Day, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.