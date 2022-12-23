Steam Winter Sale 2022 is now live, introducing new and returning discounts on PC games. This year's edition of the annual Steam Winter Sale is scheduled to run until 11:30 pm IST on January 5, 2023. The 2022 Steam Winter Sale offers discounts up to 80 percent on select titles. Game of the Year Elden Ring has finally received its first price cut on PC since launch — you get 30 percent off, with the final price being Rs. 1,749 for the Elden Ring standard edition. Meanwhile, you can grab God of War (2018) at a 40 percent discount for Rs. 1,979, while the recent PlayStation PC port of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is available at Rs. 2,999.

Cyberpunk 2077, which has been enjoying a massive resurgence in player count over the past couple of months, has seen its price slashed in half. It's now at Rs. 1,499. You can also go back in time to experience the tale of outlaw Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2, which maintains the same price drop as seen during the Steam Autumn Sale. At Rs. 1,055, it's the cheapest this acclaimed open-world title has been, and is a certified must-buy. If old-school horror is your jam, check out the Resident Evil 2 remake at Rs. 499, where you face off against hordes of infected zombies in claustrophobic arenas.

The Winter Sale is now live! Dashing through the snow from now until January 5th, we have games galore, Steam Awards voting, and new badges and stickers - what will you cross off your list?https://t.co/4TuWeBEkZO https://t.co/Qt4pkPC7ll — Steam (@Steam) December 22, 2022

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice maintains its 50 percent discount, as usual, and you can snag it for Rs. 1,999. That said, FromSoftware's critically-acclaimed Dark Souls trilogy is still not up for sale. Its online PvP features were recently restored, following a 10-month-long downtime after the discovery of a crucial security vulnerability. Understandably, the games returning to their original state caused fans to assume they will finally go on sale, but it seems publisher Bandai Namco has different plans. It's been exactly a year since all three Dark Souls games received a discount on PC.

Superhero fans can fire up a wild ride across the cosmos with the award-winning Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, where you command a team of misfits in an unpredictable adventure. Developed by Eidos-Montréal, Guardians of the Galaxy is available for Rs. 1,049 (that's 65 percent off). On the DC Comics side, you should undoubtedly get the Batman: Arkham Collection, which includes the entire trilogy from Rocksteady Studios, in addition to a Season Pass for Batman: Arkham Knight. The package is priced at merely Rs. 202, and delivers some of the best stories in the Dark Knight's mythos.

With that, here's a list of the top deals on PC games you shouldn't skimp out on during Steam Winter Sale 2022.

Steam Winter Sale 2022 best PC game deals

Elden Ring at Rs. 1,749 — 30 percent discount (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II at Rs. 4,249 — 15 percent discount (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Review: Overpriced, Unpolished, Yet Fun!

God of War (2018) at Rs. 1,979 — 40 percent discount (NEW LOW)

Vampire Survivors at Rs. 199 — 20 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST, was cheaper during early access)

FIFA 23 at Rs. 1,399 — 60 percent discount (NEW LOW)

FIFA 23 Review: Barely Even Trying

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition at Rs. 199 — 80 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Halo Infinite (Campaign) at Rs. 1,749 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered at Rs. 2,999 — 25 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Spider-Man Remastered PC Review: A Tad Overpriced, but Worth the Wait

Red Dead Redemption 2 at Rs. 1,055 — 67 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga at Rs. 1,249 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Disco Elysium - The Final Cut at Rs. 224 — 75 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot at Rs. 574 — 75 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales at Rs. 2,474 — 25 percent discount (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC Review: A ‘Marvellous' but Pricey Port

Yakuza: Like a Dragon at Rs. 874 — 65 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Yakuza 0 at Rs. 299 — 75 percent discount (LOWER DISCOUNT THAN BEFORE)

Batman: Arkham Collection at Rs. 202 — 85 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Hades at Rs. 284 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Resident Evil Village at Rs. 1,199 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Resident Evil 2 at Rs. 499 — 75 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Resident Evil 2 Review

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition at Rs. 1,999 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy at Rs. 1,049 — 65 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection at Rs. 2,309 — 30 percent discount (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PC Review: A Breathtaking Sight, With a Few Rough Patches

What PC games are you looking to buy during Steam Winter Sale 2022? Talk to us in the comments below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.