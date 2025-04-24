Technology News
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Is a Hit on Steam, Tops Global Sales Chart

The Steam player numbers are impressive, especially considering The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered also launched day and date on Game Pass.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 24 April 2025 14:00 IST
Photo Credit: Bethesda

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remasted utilises Unreal Engine 5

Highlights
  • Oblivion Remastered has reached a peak concurrent player count of 190,119
  • The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered launched day one on Game Pass
  • The Bethesda RPG was shadow dropped on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is off to a strong start after Bethesda announced and released the game simultaneously on Tuesday. While the studio hasn't shared player or sales numbers yet, on Steam, the remaster is currently one of the most played games and has climbed to the top of the platform's sales chart. Reactions from players online have been quite positive as well, with fans praising the remaster for remaining faithful to the original game.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Off to a Strong Start

As per SteamDB charts, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has reached a peak concurrent player count of 190,119 in a day since it shadow dropped on April 22. At the time of writing, over 92,000 players are in the game. The RPG is currently one of the most played games on Steam, behind only games like Counter-Strike 2, PUBG: Battlegrounds, Dota 2, Monster Hunter Wilds and Apex Legends.

The Steam player numbers are impressive, especially considering The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered also launched day and date on Game Pass and would be available for free to subscribers. The overall player count for the remaster is likely much higher with the game launching on Game Pass, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X, as well. That number will become clear when Bethesda provides an update on the same.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered now also sits at the top of Steam's global Top Sellers chart. Player reaction on the platform is encouraging, too, with the game getting a “Very Positive” rating after over 15,000 user reviews.

Gameplay clips and screenshots from the remaster showing its faithful adherence to how the original game played have flooded social media sites like X (formerly Twitter). Players seem to appreciate that the enhanced version, while coming with a new coat of paint, has retained some of the sillier bugs from the original.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered was revealed and released on April 22 after a string of leaks that pointed to a surprise launch this month. The remaster, which has been rebuilt from scratch in Unreal Engine 5, has been developed by Virtuous and Bethesda Game Studios.

The remaster comes with the base game, Shivering Isles and Knights of the Nine story expansions and additional downloadable content — even the infamous Horse Armor Pack. In addition to enhanced visuals, the remaster features several gameplay refinements and quality-of-life improvements that modernise the game to present day standards. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is now available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Further reading: The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered, Bethesda, Virtuous, PC, Steam
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
