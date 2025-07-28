Technology News
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Has Crossed 9 Million Players

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered was released across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on April 22.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 28 July 2025 15:44 IST
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Has Crossed 9 Million Players

Photo Credit: Bethesda

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is available for free on Xbox Game Pass

Highlights
  • The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered features overhauled visuals
  • Bethesda released Update 1.2 for the game earlier this month
  • The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered was a hit on Steam
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has reached over nine million players, Bethesda confirmed Friday. The RPG, which was released without any prior announcement in April, received a lot of attention from players at launch, rising to the top of Steam charts at the time. The remaster was praised for its improved visuals and quality-of-life improvements over the original, while retaining the core gameplay of the classic.

Oblivion Remastered Hits 9 Million Players

Bethesda confirmed the player milestone in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, thanking players who had explored the world of Oblivion Remastered. The RPG's player numbers likely include a sizable chunk of users who accessed the title on Xbox Game Pass. Oblivion Remastered released day one on Microsoft's game subscription service.

The studio did not share unit sales figures for the remaster. Oblivion Remastered, however, was a hit on Steam at launch, registering an all-time peak of over 2,00,000 concurrent players on the platform, despite being available for free on PC Game Pass. The game reached four million players within a week of its launch.

The remaster was also the best-selling PS5 title on the PlayStation Store in the US and Canada in April. It came second on the PlayStation Store sales chart for the month in the EU, behind another Xbox first-party game, Forza Horizon 5.

After multiple leaks, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered was simultaneously announced and released across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on April 22. The remastered version comes in an all-in-one package that includes the base game, Shivering Isles and Knights of the Nine story expansions and additional downloadable content.

The remaster, developed by Virtuous, is built in Unreal Engine 5 and brings a host of graphical and gameplay improvements. The game also features redone character models and combat animations.

Last week, Bethesda released an update for Starfield, that brings improvements to the Creations menu, along with crash and stability fixes. The studio said it had plans for further updates for the space RPG and would share more details in the future.

“Looking ahead, we're continuing work on future updates and will share more about the exciting things we have planned for Starfield in the coming months,” Bethesda said in its announcement.

Earlier this month, the developer also rolled out Update 1.2 for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered across all platforms. The update included various fixes for quests, gameplay, and performance. The game also received new damage settings to allow players to fine tune their combat experience in the game.

Comments

Further reading: The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered, Bethesda, Oblivion Remastered, PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox Game Pass
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Comment
