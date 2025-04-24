Technology News
OnePlus 13T With 6.32-Inch OLED Screen, 6,260mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

OnePlus 13T features a new 'Shortcut Key' in place of the company's tri-state alert slider.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 April 2025 14:04 IST
OnePlus 13T With 6.32-Inch OLED Screen, 6,260mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 13T is availble with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage

Highlights
  • OnePlus 13T runs on Android 15 with ColorOS 15
  • It is equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera
  • The OnePlus 13T supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging
OnePlus 13T was launched in China on Thursday. The latest addition to the OnePlus 13 series comes with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, alongside up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of built-in storage. The OnePlus 13T is equipped with a compact 6.32-inch display and sports a dual rear camera setup that comprises two 50-megapixel sensors. It packs a 6,260mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The OnePlus 13T also has a new 'Shortcut Key' instead of the Alert slider. 

OnePlus 13T Price, Availability

OnePlus 13T price is set at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The 16GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, and 16GB+512GB models are priced at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 41,000), CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 43,000), CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,000), respectively. Customers can also purchase a top-of-the-line 16GB+1TB variant that costs CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 52,000).

The new OnePlus 13T model is available in Cloud Ink Black, Morning Mist Gray, and Powder (pink) colours (translated from Chinese). It is currently up for pre-order in China, and deliveries will begin on April 30. 

OnePlus 13T Specifications, Features

The dual SIM OnePlus 13T runs on Android 15 with ColorOS 15.0 on top and sports a 6.32-inch Full-HD+ (1,264×2,640 pixels) display with 94.1 percent screen-to-body ratio, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, 460ppi pixel density, up to 1,600 nits global peak brightness, and up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The new compact handset from OnePlus is equipped with a metal frame.

The OnePlus 13T runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC with an Adreno 830 GPU. It features up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The phone has a 4,400mm sq Glacier vapour chamber (VC) cooling area and 37,335 sq mm total heat dissipation area for thermal management. 

oneplus 13t shades OnePlus 13T

OnePlus 13T
Photo Credit: OnePlus

 

For photos and videos, the OnePlus 13T has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary wide-angle sensor with OIS, and an f/1.8 aperture, along with a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with f/2.0 aperture and autofocus. The telephoto sensor offers up to 2x optical zoom and up to 20x digital zoom. It has a 16-megapixel camera at the front, for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus 13T Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, GPS, QZSS and NFC. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, e-compass, gyroscope, gravity sensor, geomagnetic sensor, IR control, light sensor, colour temperature sensor, proximity sensor, and X-axis linear motor. 

The handset includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. It features a new shortcut key for selecting sound profiles, activating Do Not Disturb (DND) mode, accessing the camera and other customisable actions. This new button replaces the Alert Slider. 

OnePlus has equipped the handset with a 6,260mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. It measures 150.81×71.70×8.15 mm and weighs around 185g.

Comments

Further reading: OnePlus 13T, OnePlus 13T Price, OnePlus 13T Specifications, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
