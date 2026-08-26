Technology News
English Edition

Ubisoft Reveals Rainbow Six Tactics at Gamescom Opening Night Live

Rainbow Six Tactics is a single-player turn-based tactics game.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 August 2026 14:47 IST
Ubisoft Reveals Rainbow Six Tactics at Gamescom Opening Night Live

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Rainbow Six Tactics was announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Gamescom Opening Night Live was broadacast on August 25
  • Rainbow Six Tactics does not have release date yet
  • The turn-based title is in development at Ubisoft Paris
Advertisement

Ubisoft has revealed Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Tactics, a new turn-based tactics title set in the Rainbow Six universe. The single-player game puts players in command of an elite Rainbow squad across a variety of tactical deployments. Rainbow Six Tactics will be available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and cloud gaming platforms.

The turn-based tactics title was announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live on Tuesday. Rainbow Six Tactics is being developed by Ubisoft Paris and takes place alongside the ongoing Rainbow Six Siege timeline.

Rainbow Six Tactics Details

Players will step into the shoes of Six, the commander of an elite Rainbow unit taking on tactical operations across the globe after a new threat emerges. As Six, players will lead teams of up to four operators in distinct missions that begin with strategic preparation at HQ and end with tactical deployment and execution in the field.

Rainbow Six Tactics will feature 15 operators that each come with unique abilities, specialized gadgets, and skill trees. Mission types include Hostage Rescue, Bomb Disposal, Target Elimination, among others. The tactics title will also feature 45 different locations across dozens of missions.

Once a mission is selected, players can assess intelligence and pick the right operators for the job before deploying into the field, where they take on turn-based tactical operations. Players will have a variety of operator abilities, reconnaissance tools, gadgets, and destructible environments to gain advantage in combat. Each mission will present unique challenges and opportunities, Ubisoft said in its announcement. Players can also upgrade their base of operations and go into missions stronger.

Rainbow Six Tactics does not have a release date yet, but the game is available to wishlist on PC (via Ubisoft Connect, Steam, and Epic Games Store), PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. The tactics title will also be available on Ubisoft+ and cloud gaming platforms like GeForce Now and Blacknut at launch.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Rainbow Six Tactics, Rainbow Six, Ubisoft
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Realme C100i 4G Retail Box Surfaces Ahead of India Launch, Key Details Revealed

Related Stories

Ubisoft Reveals Rainbow Six Tactics at Gamescom Opening Night Live
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme C100i 4G Retail Box Surfaces Ahead of India Launch, Key Details Revealed
  2. Redmi 17C 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  3. Vivo X500 Pro, X500 Pro Max Telephoto Camera Details Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  4. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Remastered Announced, Launch Set for Next Month
  5. Poco F9 Pro, F9 Ultra Chipsets Teased Ahead of Global Launch
  6. Realme P4s 5G With an 8,000mAh Battery Arrives in India at This Price
  7. Here's How the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Could Look
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone Ultra Could Feature Redesigned Internal Layout as Purported Images of Motherboard Surface Online
  2. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Design, Colourway Spotted in Leaked CAD Renders
  3. Vivo X500 Pro Max Confirmed to Feature 200-Megapixel Zeiss Telephoto Camera; X500 Pro to Get 64-Megapixel Sensor
  4. Ubisoft Reveals Rainbow Six Tactics at Gamescom Opening Night Live
  5. Realme C100i 4G Retail Box Surfaces Ahead of India Launch, Key Details Revealed
  6. BGMI Redeem Codes for August 26: Claim Suave Master Set and Other Free Rewards This Way
  7. CMF Buds Neo Goes on Sale in India for the First Time: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
  8. Redmi 17C 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Features
  9. Bitcoin Holds Near $79,000 as Profit-Taking and US Data Put Rally to Test
  10. Realme P4s 5G Launched in India With 8,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »