Ubisoft has revealed Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Tactics, a new turn-based tactics title set in the Rainbow Six universe. The single-player game puts players in command of an elite Rainbow squad across a variety of tactical deployments. Rainbow Six Tactics will be available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and cloud gaming platforms.

The turn-based tactics title was announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live on Tuesday. Rainbow Six Tactics is being developed by Ubisoft Paris and takes place alongside the ongoing Rainbow Six Siege timeline.

Rainbow Six Tactics Details

Players will step into the shoes of Six, the commander of an elite Rainbow unit taking on tactical operations across the globe after a new threat emerges. As Six, players will lead teams of up to four operators in distinct missions that begin with strategic preparation at HQ and end with tactical deployment and execution in the field.

Rainbow Six Tactics will feature 15 operators that each come with unique abilities, specialized gadgets, and skill trees. Mission types include Hostage Rescue, Bomb Disposal, Target Elimination, among others. The tactics title will also feature 45 different locations across dozens of missions.

Once a mission is selected, players can assess intelligence and pick the right operators for the job before deploying into the field, where they take on turn-based tactical operations. Players will have a variety of operator abilities, reconnaissance tools, gadgets, and destructible environments to gain advantage in combat. Each mission will present unique challenges and opportunities, Ubisoft said in its announcement. Players can also upgrade their base of operations and go into missions stronger.

Rainbow Six Tactics does not have a release date yet, but the game is available to wishlist on PC (via Ubisoft Connect, Steam, and Epic Games Store), PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. The tactics title will also be available on Ubisoft+ and cloud gaming platforms like GeForce Now and Blacknut at launch.