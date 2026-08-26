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Realme C100i 4G Retail Box Surfaces Ahead of India Launch, Key Details Revealed

The Realme C100i 4G is tipped to use the Unisoc T7250 chipset and come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 26 August 2026 14:35 IST
Realme C100i 4G Retail Box Surfaces Ahead of India Launch, Key Details Revealed

Photo Credit: Realme

The leaked retail box reveals the RMX5399 model number

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Highlights
  • Realme C100i 4G Indian variant could pack a 6,500mAh battery
  • The phone is tipped to cost Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant
  • Realme C100i 4G may run Android 16-based Realme UI 7
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Realme C100i 4G is set to launch in India on August 27, with a new retail box image now revealing additional details about the upcoming smartphone. The handset is expected to arrive as an entry-level 4G model with a 120Hz display, a Unisoc chipset and a 6,500mAh battery. A tipster has also shared the expected price and key specifications of the Indian variant. The retail packaging further confirms the phone's model number, dimensions, weight, manufacturing details and maximum retail price.

Realme C100i 4G India Price Tipped, Retail Box Reveals Model Number

According to a post by tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) on X, the Realme C100i 4G is tipped to cost Rs.14,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The tipster also claims that the phone will feature a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop-style notch. Realme has yet to confirm the reported price and specifications.

The retail box identifies the Realme C100i 4G by model number RMX5399 and shows that the phone carries a maximum retail price of Rs. 25,999, inclusive of all taxes. The label also lists the phone's weight as 210g and dimensions as 166.5mm x 78.2mm x 8.7mm. The box states that Realme manufactured the C100i 4G in India in July 2026. Its contents include the handset, charger, USB data cable, SIM ejector tool, quick guide and protective case.

The Realme C100i 4G is tipped to use the Unisoc T7250 chipset and come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage in its base configuration. A 128GB storage variant was previously reported for the Indian model, although Realme has not confirmed the available configurations. The smartphone is expected to run Realme UI 7 based on Android 16. Other reported specifications include an 8-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel front camera and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Realme C100i 4G is also tipped to feature a 6,500mAh battery with 15W charging support. Previously surfaced promotional material indicated that the Indian model would offer ArmorShell protection, 36-month warranty coverage and a five-year battery claim. Realme has yet to provide details about the terms of these claims.

The global Realme C100i model has a slightly larger 6.8-inch display compared with the 6.75-inch panel tipped for the Indian model. It also packs a larger 7,000mAh battery, while the Indian variant is expected to have a 6,500mAh cell. The global version offers up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage with LPDDR4X RAM, whereas the Indian model is tipped to start with 64GB storage.

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Further reading: Realme C100i 4G, Realme C100i 4G India launch, Realme C100i 4G price, Realme C100i 4G specifications, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Realme C100i 4G Retail Box Surfaces Ahead of India Launch, Key Details Revealed
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