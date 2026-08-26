CMF Buds Neo true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds are set to go on sale in India for the first time today. The earbuds were launched in India on August 20 and offer features like active noise cancellation (ANC), spatial sound, and more. Interested buyers can purchase these in India via online retailer Flipkart and other brand retail stores as well. The earbuds are rated to offer up to 11 hours of playback and 52 hours with the case.

CMF Buds Neo Price in India, Sale Offers

The CMF Buds Neo earbuds price in India is Rs. 1,999. The TWS earbuds will be available on sale starting today, online on Flipkart, and through offline retail outlets in India like Croma, Reliance Digital and Vijay Sales. The earbuds will be available in Dark Blue, Black and White finishes.

CMF Buds Neo Specifications

The CMF Buds Neo true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have a square charging case with a circular dial and a built-in lanyard hole. The earbuds are IP54-rated for dust and water resistance, while the case is IPX2-rated for water only. The earbuds offer touch controls that can also be customised using the Nothing X app. The 12.4mm dynamic drivers with titanium-coated PET dome and PEEK + PU surround handle the sound, while a total of 4 microphones are used for the adjustable ANC system.

CMF Buds Neo earbuds are rated to offer up to 52 hours of total playback with ANC switched off and up to 30 hours with ANC turned on. There's a USB-C port for charging the 460mAh battery in the charging case. CMF claims that a 10-minute charge provides up to 5.5 hours of playback, and a full charge takes around 70 minutes.

Other features include Bluetooth 6.0 (with dual-device connection support), Google Fast Pair, and Microsoft Swift Pair. The earbuds support AAC and SBC codecs. There's a 120ms low-latency mode for gamers, personalised controls and preset EQ modes, along with Bass Enhancement. Also available is a Transparency mode that lets in ambient sounds while listening to music. The charging case measures 54.3mm x 54.3mm x 23mm and weighs 50.3g.