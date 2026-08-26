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CMF Buds Neo Goes on Sale in India for the First Time: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers

The CMF Buds Neo offer up to 35dB adaptive active noise cancellation, static spatial audio and customisable EQ settings

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 26 August 2026 13:16 IST
CMF Buds Neo Goes on Sale in India for the First Time: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers

Photo Credit: CMF by Nothing

CMF Buds Neo comes in Dark Blue, Black and White finishes

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Highlights
  • CMF Buds Neo have 12.4mm dynamic drivers
  • They have a low-latency 120ms gaming mode
  • The earbuds support AAC and SBC codecs
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CMF Buds Neo true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds are set to go on sale in India for the first time today. The earbuds were launched in India on August 20 and offer features like active noise cancellation (ANC), spatial sound, and more. Interested buyers can purchase these in India via online retailer Flipkart and other brand retail stores as well. The earbuds are rated to offer up to 11 hours of playback and 52 hours with the case.

CMF Buds Neo Price in India, Sale Offers

The CMF Buds Neo earbuds price in India is Rs. 1,999. The TWS earbuds will be available on sale starting today, online on Flipkart, and through offline retail outlets in India like Croma, Reliance Digital and Vijay Sales. The earbuds will be available in Dark Blue, Black and White finishes.

CMF Buds Neo Specifications

The CMF Buds Neo true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have a square charging case with a circular dial and a built-in lanyard hole. The earbuds are IP54-rated for dust and water resistance, while the case is IPX2-rated for water only. The earbuds offer touch controls that can also be customised using the Nothing X app. The 12.4mm dynamic drivers with titanium-coated PET dome and PEEK + PU surround handle the sound, while a total of 4 microphones are used for the adjustable ANC system.

CMF Buds Neo earbuds are rated to offer up to 52 hours of total playback with ANC switched off and up to 30 hours with ANC turned on. There's a USB-C port for charging the 460mAh battery in the charging case. CMF claims that a 10-minute charge provides up to 5.5 hours of playback, and a full charge takes around 70 minutes.

Other features include Bluetooth 6.0 (with dual-device connection support), Google Fast Pair, and Microsoft Swift Pair. The earbuds support AAC and SBC codecs. There's a 120ms low-latency mode for gamers, personalised controls and preset EQ modes, along with Bass Enhancement. Also available is a Transparency mode that lets in ambient sounds while listening to music. The charging case measures 54.3mm x 54.3mm x 23mm and weighs 50.3g. 

CMF Buds Neo True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

CMF Buds Neo True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Extremely lightweight and comfortable
  • Capable ANC for the price
  • Punchy, enjoyable sound
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • No wear detection
  • Pairing can be slightly cumbersome
  • Spatial Sound feels more like a checkbox feature
Read detailed CMF by Nothing CMF Buds Neo True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Orange
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
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Further reading: CMF Buds Neo, CMF, Nothing, CMF Buds Neo Price, CMF Buds Neo Specifications, CMF Buds Neo Features
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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