Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra was launched in India and other global markets earlier this year, in February. The smartphone is currently the South Korean tech giant's flagship handset in the Galaxy S26 lineup, which includes three phones. However, it seems that the Galaxy S27 Ultra is now in full development. The purported computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra have been leaked, hinting at the handset's design and colourway. The leaked renders suggest that the smartphone will launch with a redesigned rear camera module, moving away from the current pill-shaped deco.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Design, Specifications (Expected)

Android Headlines, in collaboration with tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks), has published the purported CAD renders of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, revealing the upcoming flagship handset's design. The handset is shown to feature a significantly different rear camera module compared to its predecessor. Instead of the pill-shaped deco, the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra appears with a horizontally aligned rectangular camera island.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra might feature a horizontal camera module

Photo Credit: Android Headlines/ @OnLeaks

The Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is shown in a grey colourway. The leaked renders also suggest that the flagship Galaxy S series phone might carry a triple rear camera system and an LED flash, instead of a quad camera unit on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Further, it could sport a flat rear panel, with the centred Samsung branding placed at the bottom.

Moreover, the purported renders of the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra show a flat mid-frame, with the power button and volume controls placed on the right side of the phone. Meanwhile, the left side appears to be clean. Multiple antenna bands could also be placed on the handset's frame. On the front, the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra might feature a centred hole-punch display cutout, which might house a camera for selfies and video calls.

On the bottom of the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, a USB Type-C port could be placed next to the speaker grille and a microphone. The slot for the S-Pen stylus is shown to be placed on the bottom-left corner of the phone's frame, similar to its predecessor. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming months.