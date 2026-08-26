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Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Design, Colourway Spotted in Leaked CAD Renders

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra could launch early next year with a redesigned rear camera module.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 26 August 2026 14:54 IST
Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Design, Colourway Spotted in Leaked CAD Renders

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra might succeed the Galaxy S26 Ultra

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra might feature three rear cameras
  • Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra might sport a flat rear panel
  • Samsung has yet to confirm the launch of the Galaxy S27 Ultra
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Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra was launched in India and other global markets earlier this year, in February. The smartphone is currently the South Korean tech giant's flagship handset in the Galaxy S26 lineup, which includes three phones. However, it seems that the Galaxy S27 Ultra is now in full development. The purported computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra have been leaked, hinting at the handset's design and colourway. The leaked renders suggest that the smartphone will launch with a redesigned rear camera module, moving away from the current pill-shaped deco.

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Design, Specifications (Expected)

Android Headlines, in collaboration with tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks), has published the purported CAD renders of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, revealing the upcoming flagship handset's design. The handset is shown to feature a significantly different rear camera module compared to its predecessor. Instead of the pill-shaped deco, the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra appears with a horizontally aligned rectangular camera island.

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samsung galaxy 27 ultra render android headlines inline Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra might feature a horizontal camera module
Photo Credit: Android Headlines/ @OnLeaks

 

The Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra is shown in a grey colourway. The leaked renders also suggest that the flagship Galaxy S series phone might carry a triple rear camera system and an LED flash, instead of a quad camera unit on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Further, it could sport a flat rear panel, with the centred Samsung branding placed at the bottom.

Moreover, the purported renders of the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra show a flat mid-frame, with the power button and volume controls placed on the right side of the phone. Meanwhile, the left side appears to be clean. Multiple antenna bands could also be placed on the handset's frame. On the front, the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra might feature a centred hole-punch display cutout, which might house a camera for selfies and video calls.

On the bottom of the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, a USB Type-C port could be placed next to the speaker grille and a microphone. The slot for the S-Pen stylus is shown to be placed on the bottom-left corner of the phone's frame, similar to its predecessor. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming months.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lighter IP68 rated design
  • Privacy Display is handy and practical
  • One UI gets smarter with better AI integrations
  • Fast-charging finally
  • Impressive video recording capability
  • Bad
  • 3x telephoto camera needs work
  • Low-light performance could have been better
  • Selfies don?t show accurate edge-detection
  • S Pen cannot be used as camera remote
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1024GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,120 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Design, Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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