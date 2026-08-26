Krafton India on Wednesday released a fresh set of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The BGMI redeem codes, which work for a limited time, enable players to unlock limited-time in-game rewards for free. The developer has released a list of 50 redeem codes, which players can claim through BGMI's official redemption website. In recent weeks, Krafton has been regularly dropping BGMI redeem codes, commemorating the game's 5th Anniversary Edition 4.5 Update.
BGMI Redeem Codes for August 26
In a press note, the developer announced that the new redeem codes give BGMI players a chance to unlock the Suave Master Set. It is a character outfit which can tweak the avatar's appearance during matches. Apart from this, other in-game rewards like skins, outfits, and UC (Unknown Cash) can be claimed as well.
The company has not specified which individual reward is tied to each code, so players will need to redeem an eligible code to find out what they receive.
- LNZBZAREHDBCQWKP
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Krafton says the redeem codes are valid until September 25. However, each code can be redeemed by a maximum of 10 users, with availability based on a first-come, first-served basis. Each player can also redeem only one code per day, and a code can be used only once per account.
How to Redeem BGMI Codes
Redeeming the BGMI codes is a straightforward process. Instead of entering them inside the BGMI game, players need to navigate to the Krafton India website and use the BGMI Redeem Centre. The process is as follows:
Step 1: Head over to the BGMI Redeem Centre at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.
Step 2: Enter your User ID.
Step 3: Enter one of the redemption codes listed above.
Step 4: Now, enter the verification code and click Redeem.
Step 5: If the redemption is successful, a message stating Code Redeemed Successfully will appear. Otherwise, you will see the Code Expired message.
Step 6: The eligible reward will be delivered to your in-game mail.