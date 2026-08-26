Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • BGMI Redeem Codes for August 26: Claim Suave Master Set and Other Free Rewards This Way

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 26: Claim Suave Master Set and Other Free Rewards This Way

Players can unlock the Suave Master Set and a selection of other in-game rewards through the redeem codes.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 26 August 2026 13:22 IST
BGMI Redeem Codes for August 26: Claim Suave Master Set and Other Free Rewards This Way

List of BGMI Redeem Codes for August 26

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Krafton India released 50 new redeem codes for BGMI
  • Each code allows for a single use per game account
  • The new BGMI codes are valid for redemption until September 25
Advertisement

Krafton India on Wednesday released a fresh set of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The BGMI redeem codes, which work for a limited time, enable players to unlock limited-time in-game rewards for free. The developer has released a list of 50 redeem codes, which players can claim through BGMI's official redemption website. In recent weeks, Krafton has been regularly dropping BGMI redeem codes, commemorating the game's 5th Anniversary Edition 4.5 Update.

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 26

In a press note, the developer announced that the new redeem codes give BGMI players a chance to unlock the Suave Master Set. It is a character outfit which can tweak the avatar's appearance during matches. Apart from this, other in-game rewards like skins, outfits, and UC (Unknown Cash) can be claimed as well.

The company has not specified which individual reward is tied to each code, so players will need to redeem an eligible code to find out what they receive.

  1. LNZBZAREHDBCQWKP
  2. LNZCZFFH4MMU9MES
  3. LNZDZ6XWD3U3DEHD
  4. LNZEZVRAEP6TJNH9
  5. LNZFZ885GXH6SDT7
  6. LNZGZPBQWRWMUWRS
  7. LNZHZJEFCGJB77T9
  8. LNZIZU9FEF86PBTG
  9. LNZJZ4VAKPNSVPAM
  10. LNZKZTDWEBPUGP9J
  11. LNZLZ6PHGA88QME9
  12. LNZMZVWDKHKEB3CH
  13. LNZNZPNQS85TWASR
  14. LNZOZPH9X44KGBVX
  15. LNZPZTPAKH5Q3N4Q
  16. LNZQZSUH5KV3CGU5
  17. LNZRZQVQMUNRFA36
  18. LNZVZE6PTPPJJ47C
  19. LNZTZVN3RQKVWQ8F
  20. LNZUZ5GVVRJTVCPP
  21. LNZBAZ4R7NERQDDJ
  22. LNZBBZ4PA3DP3Q3K
  23. LNZBCZA38ECTV76V
  24. LNZBDZFACT6D98CX
  25. LNZBEZE3E5MQEU5P
  26. LNZBFZD8SUTU9EJN
  27. LNZBGZC43R7PE4AJ
  28. LNZBHZ4T7V64KWRH
  29. LNZBIZ3X997WC95K
  30. LNZBJZXCJ6HKKXP9
  31. LNZBKZKA6P3GK4VX
  32. LNZBLZRQGX9K3M4V
  33. LNZBMZDCHME6GQCN
  34. LNZBNZKPHEA87PRX
  35. LNZBOZPA5PMJJT6A
  36. LNZBPZCXBU93CW7N
  37. LNZBQZRTMH8HHK5E
  38. LNZBRZU678WMMNSR
  39. LNZBVZ75VUM8F7SR
  40. LNZBTZKXNB6CWV83
  41. LNZBUZ9VWXXMAB5E
  42. LNZCAZGSK99MTDJX
  43. LNZCBZTNCUCXGUJV
  44. LNZCCZRTT8ESEU5Q
  45. LNZCDZJJ3A9BH9N9
  46. LNZCEZJX7H4JS4D6
  47. LNZCFZRTNPRJKN4J
  48. LNZCGZCMUG35RA8S
  49. LNZCHZRNC6FWQJUD
  50. LNZCIZ96BQFFX5CT

Krafton says the redeem codes are valid until September 25. However, each code can be redeemed by a maximum of 10 users, with availability based on a first-come, first-served basis. Each player can also redeem only one code per day, and a code can be used only once per account.

How to Redeem BGMI Codes

Redeeming the BGMI codes is a straightforward process. Instead of entering them inside the BGMI game, players need to navigate to the Krafton India website and use the BGMI Redeem Centre. The process is as follows:

Step 1: Head over to the BGMI Redeem Centre at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.

Step 2: Enter your User ID.

Step 3: Enter one of the redemption codes listed above.

Step 4: Now, enter the verification code and click Redeem.

Step 5: If the redemption is successful, a message stating Code Redeemed Successfully will appear. Otherwise, you will see the Code Expired message.

Step 6: The eligible reward will be delivered to your in-game mail.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BGMI, BGMI Redeem Codes, BGMI redeem codes for outfits, BGMI redeem codes for skins, BGMI Redeem codes today
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
CMF Buds Neo Goes on Sale in India for the First Time: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers

Related Stories

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 26: Claim Suave Master Set and Other Free Rewards This Way
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Philips Set to Launch New 5G-Supported Smartphone in India
  2. Vivo X500 Pro, X500 Pro Max Telephoto Camera Details Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  3. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Remastered Announced, Launch Set for Next Month
  4. Realme P4s 5G Review: A Mid-Ranger With a Flagship-Grade Display
  5. Redmi 17C 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  6. Poco F9 Pro, F9 Ultra Chipsets Teased Ahead of Global Launch
  7. Realme P4s 5G With an 8,000mAh Battery Arrives in India at This Price
  8. Here's How the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Could Look
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone Ultra Could Feature Redesigned Internal Layout as Purported Images of Motherboard Surface Online
  2. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Design, Colourway Spotted in Leaked CAD Renders
  3. Vivo X500 Pro Max Confirmed to Feature 200-Megapixel Zeiss Telephoto Camera; X500 Pro to Get 64-Megapixel Sensor
  4. Ubisoft Reveals Rainbow Six Tactics at Gamescom Opening Night Live
  5. Realme C100i 4G Retail Box Surfaces Ahead of India Launch, Key Details Revealed
  6. BGMI Redeem Codes for August 26: Claim Suave Master Set and Other Free Rewards This Way
  7. CMF Buds Neo Goes on Sale in India for the First Time: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
  8. Redmi 17C 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Features
  9. Bitcoin Holds Near $79,000 as Profit-Taking and US Data Put Rally to Test
  10. Realme P4s 5G Launched in India With 8,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »