Activision Confirms Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Announcement for March 4, 3+4 Remaster Rumoured

The game will likely be Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4, a remaster of the third and fourth games in the series.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 24 February 2025 13:07 IST
Activision Confirms Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Announcement for March 4, 3+4 Remaster Rumoured

Photo Credit: Activision

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 was released in 2020

Highlights
  • Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 has been rumoured for while
  • The game will likely release on current-gen consoles and PC
  • Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 launched on PS4, Xbox One and PC
Activision is gearing up for an announcement on the next Tony Hawk's Pro Skater game with an active countdown to March 4 now live on the official website. The publisher has not confirmed the upcoming game yet, but rumours suggest it's likely to be a remaster of classic titles Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 and 4. Last week, Activision teased a new Tony Hawk project inside Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Announcement 

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 will likely be revealed soon with an announcement on a Tony Hawk game coming on March 4. The official website shows the date “03.04.25” and a countdown timer.

Last week, Activision rolled out the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 02 Reloaded update, which brought back Grind, a skatepark-themed multiplayer map from Black Ops 2. In the map, Activision teased the March 4 announcement date and displayed branding from Tony Hawk's Pro Skater series, all but confirming a new game was on the way.

Following the update, Charlie Intel, a major Call of Duty news and updates channel, posted about the teaser for the March 4 announcement on Bluesky, to which Tony Hawk himself responded with the eyes emoji.

A new Tony Hawk game announcement incoming on March 4!

[image or embed]

— Charlie Intel (@charlieintel.bsky.social) February 20, 2025 at 11:11 PM

A new Tony Hawk title has been rumoured for long, with legendary skateboarder himself suggesting something could be in the works. Earlier this month, pro skateboarder Tyshawn Jones let it slip on a podcast that he would be appearing in an upcoming Tony Hawk remaster soon.

The game will likely be Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4, a remaster of the third and fourth games in the series that came out in 2001 and 2022, respectively.

Activision released Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, which remasters the first two games in the series, for PS4, Xbox One and PC in 2020. PS5, Xbox Series S/X and Nintendo Switch versions of the game followed in 2021.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Sports
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Tony Hawk's
PEGI Rating 12+
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Oppo Find X8 Mini Design Details Surface Online; Said to Get a Slim Profile
Activision Confirms Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Announcement for March 4, 3+4 Remaster Rumoured
Comment
