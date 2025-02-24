Activision is gearing up for an announcement on the next Tony Hawk's Pro Skater game with an active countdown to March 4 now live on the official website. The publisher has not confirmed the upcoming game yet, but rumours suggest it's likely to be a remaster of classic titles Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 and 4. Last week, Activision teased a new Tony Hawk project inside Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Announcement

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 will likely be revealed soon with an announcement on a Tony Hawk game coming on March 4. The official website shows the date “03.04.25” and a countdown timer.

Last week, Activision rolled out the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 02 Reloaded update, which brought back Grind, a skatepark-themed multiplayer map from Black Ops 2. In the map, Activision teased the March 4 announcement date and displayed branding from Tony Hawk's Pro Skater series, all but confirming a new game was on the way.

Following the update, Charlie Intel, a major Call of Duty news and updates channel, posted about the teaser for the March 4 announcement on Bluesky, to which Tony Hawk himself responded with the eyes emoji.

A new Tony Hawk title has been rumoured for long, with legendary skateboarder himself suggesting something could be in the works. Earlier this month, pro skateboarder Tyshawn Jones let it slip on a podcast that he would be appearing in an upcoming Tony Hawk remaster soon.

The game will likely be Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4, a remaster of the third and fourth games in the series that came out in 2001 and 2022, respectively.

Activision released Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, which remasters the first two games in the series, for PS4, Xbox One and PC in 2020. PS5, Xbox Series S/X and Nintendo Switch versions of the game followed in 2021.