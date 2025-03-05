Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 has been announced after leaks and teasers hinting at the project. The remake of the two classic skateboarding games will launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and Nintendo Switch on July 11, Activision announced Tuesday. The game is now up for pre-order across platforms. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 will arrive with overhauled graphics, new skaters, parks, music and more.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 Announced

Activision announced the game on the official website on March 4, detailing new and returning features. “It's back and better than ever,” the publisher said in the announcement. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 will come with original parks and the classic roster of skaters, plus a host of new skate parks, skaters, and tricks.

The game will feature Career mode, cross-platform multiplayer, enhanced creation tools and New Game+ at launch, Activision confirmed. Cross-platform online multiplayer will support up to eight skaters at a time, the publisher said.

“Everything you love is back and rebuilt from the ground up with new skaters and parks, extra tricks, and new tracks to crank up. Skate through a robust Career mode taking on challenges across two tours, chase high scores in Single Sessions and Speedruns, or chill out and dig into the map in Free Skate,” the publisher said in the announcement.

Classic skate parks from Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 and 4 have been remade in 4K resolution. One of the new parks coming to the game, called Waterpark, will feature grindable slides and a drained out lazy river. Players can select from a roster of new and old skaters or create their own skater with detailed customisation options.

Pre-ordering the game on PC, Xbox and PlayStation will allow players to skate in Foundry Demo in June with two playable skaters and two parks. Pre-ordering will also grant instant access to the in-game Wireframe Tony Shader at launch.

Players who pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition, on the other hand, will also get three-day early access. The Digital Deluxe Edition also adds the iconic Doom Slayer and the Revenant enemy type from the Doom franchise as skaters.

The game will also be available in Collection's Edition that comes with limited-edition full-size Birdhouse skateboard deck featuring a reissued version of the iconic Wings graphic and a printed Tony Hawk autograph, in addition to a physical copy of the game and a voucher for all the Digital Deluxe Edition benefits.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 arrives July 11, with pre-orders now live across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and Nintendo Switch.