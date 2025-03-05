Technology News
English Edition

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 Announced, Launch Set for July 11

The remake is now up for pre-order across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and Nintendo Switch.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 March 2025 13:07 IST
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 Announced, Launch Set for July 11

Photo Credit: Activision

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 will feature new skate parks and skaters

Highlights
  • Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 will feature Career Mode and New Game+
  • Pre-ordering Digital Deluxe Edition will grant three-day early access
  • Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 will feature classic parks rebuilt in 4K
Advertisement

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 has been announced after leaks and teasers hinting at the project. The remake of the two classic skateboarding games will launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and Nintendo Switch on July 11, Activision announced Tuesday. The game is now up for pre-order across platforms. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 will arrive with overhauled graphics, new skaters, parks, music and more.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 Announced

Activision announced the game on the official website on March 4, detailing new and returning features. “It's back and better than ever,” the publisher said in the announcement. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 will come with original parks and the classic roster of skaters, plus a host of new skate parks, skaters, and tricks.

The game will feature Career mode, cross-platform multiplayer, enhanced creation tools and New Game+ at launch, Activision confirmed. Cross-platform online multiplayer will support up to eight skaters at a time, the publisher said.

“Everything you love is back and rebuilt from the ground up with new skaters and parks, extra tricks, and new tracks to crank up. Skate through a robust Career mode taking on challenges across two tours, chase high scores in Single Sessions and Speedruns, or chill out and dig into the map in Free Skate,” the publisher said in the announcement.

Classic skate parks from Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 and 4 have been remade in 4K resolution. One of the new parks coming to the game, called Waterpark, will feature grindable slides and a drained out lazy river. Players can select from a roster of new and old skaters or create their own skater with detailed customisation options.

Pre-ordering the game on PC, Xbox and PlayStation will allow players to skate in Foundry Demo in June with two playable skaters and two parks. Pre-ordering will also grant instant access to the in-game Wireframe Tony Shader at launch.

Players who pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition, on the other hand, will also get three-day early access. The Digital Deluxe Edition also adds the iconic Doom Slayer and the Revenant enemy type from the Doom franchise as skaters.

The game will also be available in Collection's Edition that comes with limited-edition full-size Birdhouse skateboard deck featuring a reissued version of the iconic Wings graphic and a printed Tony Hawk autograph, in addition to a physical copy of the game and a voucher for all the Digital Deluxe Edition benefits.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 arrives July 11, with pre-orders now live across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and Nintendo Switch.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4

upcoming
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Sports
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Tony Hawk's
PEGI Rating 12+
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Tony Hawks Pro Skater 3 4, Tony Hawk, Activision, Iron Galaxy, PC, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Qualcomm's Savi Soin on "Made for India" Products, Strategy, and Enhancing User Experience
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Hovers Around $86,900, Ether Sees Small Gains Alongside Most Altcoins
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 Announced, Launch Set for July 11
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. MWC 2025: Qualcomm's Savi Soin on "Made for India" Products and Strategy
  2. Pixel Drop for March Brings New Features to Gemini Live and More Apps
  3. Amazon Might Be Developing an In-House Reasoning AI Model
  4. Samsung Expands One UI 7 Beta Programme to More Phones and Regions
  5. Samsung Opens Pre-Reservations for the Galaxy Book 5 Series in India
  6. GlocalMe Showcases PetPhone - a Smartphone for Pets at MWC 2025
  7. Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC Launched in India
  8. Apple Unveils M3-Powered iPad Air, Refreshes iPad With A16 Bionic Chip
  9. Nothing Phone 3a Pro First Impressions
  10. Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Updates Messages With Scam Message Detection, Adds Live Location Sharing to Find My on Android
  2. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Hovers Around $86,900, Ether Sees Small Gains Alongside Most Altcoins
  3. Neanderthal Genetic Bottleneck 110,000 Years Ago May Explain Their Decline
  4. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 Announced, Launch Set for July 11
  5. Big Tech Opposes YouTube Exemption from Australia's Ban on Social Media for Children
  6. Unexpected Rotational Motion Detected in Ultra-Diffuse Galaxies of Hydra Cluster
  7. Infinix GT 30 Pro Key Features Surface Online; Tipped to Get Gaming Trigger Buttons
  8. Samsung One UI 7 Beta Expands to Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold 6 in India, US, and More
  9. Amazon Reportedly Working On a Reasoning-Focused AI Model, Could Offer ‘Hybrid Intelligence’
  10. Google's March Pixel Drop Brings Gemini Live Upgrades, Scam Detection in Messages and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »