Xbox Game Pass Titles for First Half of July Announced: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4, the Ascent and More

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 joins Game Pass on July 11 as a launch title.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 2 July 2025 13:50 IST
Xbox Game Pass Titles for First Half of July Announced: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4, the Ascent and More

Photo Credit: Activision

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 is releasing on July 11

Highlights
  • Xbox Game Pass will also add DLC content for Diablo IV and Palworld
  • Microsoft introduced the Retro Classics collection last month
  • Game Pass additions this month also include High on Life, Minami Lane
Xbox Game Pass is adding Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4, a remake that bundles two classic skateboarding games, as a day one launch title this month. Other games joining the subscription service in the first half of July include puzzle platformer Little Nightmares 2, action-adventure title Rise of the Tomb Raider and cyberpunk shooter The Ascent. There are more games, DLC content and subscription benefits coming to Game Pass in July. Let's take a closer look at the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 lineup this month:

Xbox Game Pass Titles for July Announced

Microsoft announced the first wave of games coming to Game Pass across PC, Xbox consoles and cloud in July in an Xbox Wire post on Tuesday. The headline title for the first half of the month is Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4, releasing day one on Game Pass on July 11. The skateboarding game brings together remakes of Pro Skater 3 and Pro Skater 4 in a single package, just like Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+ 2 did with the first two games.

The remake comes with all the parks and skaters from the original games, plus new ones, along with a visual overhaul that brings 4K resolution, crisper textures, enhanced lighting and animations and more. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 arrives on Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass across cloud, Xbox consoles and PC on July 11. The game is also launching on Nintendo Switch 1 and 2, PS4 and PS5.

thps 3 4 thps

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 is releasing day one on Game Pass
Photo Credit: Activision

Two games have already been added to Game Pass in July and are now available to play: Little Nightmares 2 and Rise of the Tomb Raider. Both games will be on Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass and Game Pass Standard tiers across cloud, console and PC platforms.

On Wednesday (July 2), two games from the Mana series join Game Pass Standard on Xbox consoles: Legend of Mana and Trials of Mana. The service will add multiplayer party platformer Ultimate Chicken Horse on July 3.

Next week, on July 8, The Ascent returns to Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass and Game Pass Standard. The cyberpunk-themed shooter features a striking, neon-drenched visual style and can be played solo or co-op. On July 9, management sim Minami Lane joins Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

Later in the month on July 15, funny first-person shooter (there's really no other way to describe it) High on Life comes to Game Pass. If Rock & Morty humour is your flavour, this should be right up your alley, considering the game was conceived by series creator Justin Roiland.

Microsoft also confirmed that its Retro Classics collection, which was introduced last month, now has over one million players. The Xbox parent also confirmed some classic games that were recently added to the new offering; these include Cosmic Commuter, Heart of China, Skiing, Solar Storm and Subterranea.

Game Pass subscribers will also get DLC content for Diablo IV and Palworld this month, in addition to in-game benefits for Mecha Break, Splitgate 2 and Asphalt Legends Unite.

The company also announced the slate of games leaving Game Pass this month on July 15. These include Flock, Mafia Definitive Edition, Magical Delicacy, Tchia, The Callisto Protocol and The Case of the Golden Idol.

Further reading: Xbox Game Pass, Game Pass, Xbox, Microsoft, Tony Hawks Pro Skater 3 4, PC, Game Pass Ultimate

Further reading: Xbox Game Pass, Game Pass, Xbox, Microsoft, Tony Hawks Pro Skater 3 4, PC, Game Pass Ultimate
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
NASA Partners With Netflix for Live Streaming of Rocket Launches, Spacewalks, and More

