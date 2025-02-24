Oppo Find X8 Mini is expected to join the Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro, which were unveiled in China in October 2024. The Mini variant is tipped to be thinner and lighter than the other models alongside being smaller in size. Several leaks and reports have previously hinted at the expected key features of the purported handset. Now, a tipster has suggested that the Find X8 Mini will likely have a profile measuring less than 8mm.

Oppo Find X8 Mini Dimensions (Expected)

The Oppo Find X8 Mini is claimed to measure less than 8mm in thickness, according to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese). They further claim that the profile size begins with the number "7," suggesting the handset will be somewhere between 7mm and 7.99mm thin.

However, the Oppo Find X8 Mini is expected to be thinner than the existing Oppo Find X8 models. The standard Oppo Find X8 has a 7.85mm thin profile.

The tipster said that they had not seen "a thin flagship of this size for a long time," and added that the phone is light and boasts a flat display. The Oppo Find X8 weighs about 193g, therefore, we can expect the Mini version to weigh lesser.

Oppo Find X8 Mini Other Features (Expected)

Previous leaks claimed that the Oppo Find X8 Mini will likely sport a 6.31-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display and carry a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC. It is expected to come with a glass body, a metal middle frame and an optical in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

For optics, the Oppo Find X8 Mini is tipped to pack a triple rear camera unit, including a Sony IMX9 series primary sensor and a 50-megapixel 'high-quality' periscope shooter. The handset is said to support wireless charging as well.