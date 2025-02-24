Technology News
Oppo Find X8 Mini Design Details Surface Online; Said to Get a Slim Profile

Oppo Find X8 Mini is expected to get a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 February 2025 12:54 IST
Oppo Find X8 Mini Design Details Surface Online; Said to Get a Slim Profile

Photo Credit: Oppo

The standard Oppo Find X8 has a 7.85mm profile

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X8 Mini is tipped to get a triple rear camera unit
  • The handset may carry a 50-megapixel periscope shooter
  • The Oppo Find X8 Mini is expected to support wireless charging
Oppo Find X8 Mini is expected to join the Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro, which were unveiled in China in October 2024. The Mini variant is tipped to be thinner and lighter than the other models alongside being smaller in size. Several leaks and reports have previously hinted at the expected key features of the purported handset. Now, a tipster has suggested that the Find X8 Mini will likely have a profile measuring less than 8mm.

Oppo Find X8 Mini Dimensions (Expected)

The Oppo Find X8 Mini is claimed to measure less than 8mm in thickness, according to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese). They further claim that the profile size begins with the number "7," suggesting the handset will be somewhere between 7mm and 7.99mm thin.

However, the Oppo Find X8 Mini is expected to be thinner than the existing Oppo Find X8 models. The standard Oppo Find X8 has a 7.85mm thin profile. 

The tipster said that they had not seen "a thin flagship of this size for a long time," and added that the phone is light and boasts a flat display. The Oppo Find X8 weighs about 193g, therefore, we can expect the Mini version to weigh lesser.

Oppo Find X8 Mini Other Features (Expected)

Previous leaks claimed that the Oppo Find X8 Mini will likely sport a 6.31-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display and carry a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC. It is expected to come with a glass body, a metal middle frame and an optical in-display fingerprint sensor for security. 

For optics, the Oppo Find X8 Mini is tipped to pack a triple rear camera unit, including a Sony IMX9 series primary sensor and a 50-megapixel 'high-quality' periscope shooter. The handset is said to support wireless charging as well.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Losses Alongside Most Altcoins, Price Charts Show Volatility

Comment

