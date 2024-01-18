Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series AI Features Will Only Remain Free Until 2025, Website Shows

Samsung Galaxy S24 series is equipped with AI-powered features that improve the functionality of the Phone, Messages, Gallery, Recorder, and Notes apps.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 January 2024 17:34 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 series features the company's AI-powered ProVisual Engine

Highlights
  • Samsung's Galaxy AI features will work for free until the end of 2025
  • The company's new Galaxy S24 series will offer several AI features
  • Samsung hasn't announced which Galaxy AI features will be paywalled
Samsung Galaxy S24 series was unveiled by the company at an event in California on Wednesday, and the company spent most of its presentation showing off new artificial intelligence (AI) features that are powered by the company's Galaxy AI technology. However, a footnote on Samsung's web pages for the new Galaxy S24 series models reveals the Galaxy AI features will only be available on supported Samsung Galaxy devices for a two-year period. The company is also bringing Galaxy AI features to select older devices.

On the device pages for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, the Galaxy S24, and Galaxy S24+, the company has touted the new AI features offered by the three models. Meanwhile, a footnote at the bottom of the page clearly states "Galaxy AI features will be provided for free until the end of 2025 on supported Samsung Galaxy devices. Different terms may apply for AI features provided by third parties."

samsung galaxy ai 2025 galaxy ai

Samsung's website states that the features will be free until the end of 2025
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Samsung

 

While this means that customers who buy a Samsung Galaxy S24 series handset will have access to these features at no additional cost until the end of 2025, there's no word from the company on whether customers will have to shell out more money to access these features after the two-year period.

Samsung is not the first company to launch software features on new smartphone models that will be provided at no additional cost for a limited time period. Apple launched the iPhone 14 series of smartphones with support for a new Emergency SOS via Satellite feature that will be available for free until November 2025. Companies might charge for a service in order to ensure that it is sustainable.

However, the wording of Samsung's footnote is unclear as to whether all of the company's AI-powered Phone, Messages, Gallery, and Notes app features will be part of a subscription, or if the company will simply charge for third-party AI-powered features like Circle to Search that was created in partnership with Google. We can expect the company to share more details on the cost of these AI powered features in the future.

Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy AI, Galaxy AI pricing, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
