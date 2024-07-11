2K has announced NBA 2K25, revealing release date, cover stars, editions and pre-order details for the next instalment in the popular basketball sim franchise. The game will launch across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and Nintendo Switch on September 6, with pre-orders now live on all platforms. The publisher also confirmed that the new-gen version of NBA 2K25 will be available on PC for the first time, in addition to PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

NBA 2K25 cover stars announced

In a newsroom post Wednesday, 2K also announced that Boston Celtics forward and newly crowned NBA champion Jayson Tatum would be the cover star for NBA 2K25 Standard Edition, alongside WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces' forward A'ja Wilson. NBA legend and newly inducted Hall of Famer Vince Carter, on the other hand, would feature on the cover of the NBA 2K25 Hall of Fame Edition.

NBA 2K25 will bring updates to the popular MyCareer and MyTeam modes, while players on new-gen consoles and PC will get access to an added sixth era in MyNBA and “a more compact and interactive City,” 2K said.

The new-gen version of the game will be supported on PC for the first time, in addition to being available on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. This version promises a more authentic ballgame experience, enabled by “ProPLAYTM technology.” According to 2K, PC players with compatible specs will be able to experience the enhanced gameplay in new-gen version of the title.

NBA 2K25 editions

NBA 2K25 will be available in four editions across digital and physical formats: A Standard Edition, a WNBA Edition only available in physical format exclusively at GameStop in the US and Canada, an All-Star Edition, and a Hall of Fame Edition that goes on sale September 8. The game is set to launch September 6 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and Nintendo Switch. Pre-orders for NBA 2K25 are now live across all storefronts, with Standard, All-Star and Hall of Fame editions of the game priced at Rs. 3,999, Rs. 5,699 and Rs. 8,500, respectively, on Steam.

