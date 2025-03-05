Sony announced a beta testing program for PS5 and PC games and other PlayStation experiences on Tuesday. The initiative, dubbed Beta Program at PlayStation, will be a centralised platform for users to register for beta experiences across future PlayStation games, PS5 features, PlayStation app features and more. Registrations for the program are now live, and players can sign up to register their interest in any upcoming PlayStation betas.

Sony Launches New Beta Program

The Beta Program at PlayStation, revealed on the PlayStation Blog Tuesday, will offer a consolidated way for users to express their interest in various future beta experiences. While Sony has held individual beta tests for games and experiences on its platform in the past, the new program will bring a unified hub for beta testers. Users will only be required to register to the program once to receive beta access for games, console features and more.

“The Beta Program at PlayStation will create an easy, centralized place for you to register your interest in a range of future PlayStation betas,” the announcement said. “A single registration for Beta Program at PlayStation will allow you to express interest in gaining beta access to test participating games for the PS5 console and PC, new PS5 console features, PlayStation App features, and even user experience features on PlayStation.com.”

Once players sign up to the program, they can choose to participate in a specific beta if they receive an invitation. To register for the new beta program, players must have a valid PlayStation Network (PSN) account, live in a supported region and meet region-specific age requirements.

The Beta Program at PlayStation kicked off Tuesday and is free to join for eligible users. Interested players can sign up at playstation.com/beta-program-at-playstation/. It's worth noting that just signing up for beta testing doesn't guarantee an invite for a specific beta because of the sheer volume of players.