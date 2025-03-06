Ripple has pledged $50 million (roughly Rs. 435 crore) to fund a new non-profit crypto organisation in the US, the ‘National Cryptocurrency Association' (NCA). This agency will focus on educating and raising awareness about cryptocurrencies, blockchain, and Web3. The announcement comes just days after the US President Donald Trump mentioned Ripple as a potential part of a strategic crypto reserve. Stuart Alderoty, the chief legal officer at Ripple, will be serving as the president of the NCA.

Alderoty shared a post on X outlining the agency's future plans.

“NCA is not a political organisation - it's open to all, not limited to a specific project or protocol. NCA is here to cut through the noise and make sure every day Americans have the facts, resources and tools, and support they need to engage with crypto confidently,” Alderoty stated.

The @NatCryptoAssoc (NCA) officially launches today, and I'm excited to join as President (in addition to my role as Chief Legal Officer at Ripple).



What's the NCA going to do, you ask? It's putting a spotlight on real people and businesses using crypto everyday. NCA is not a… https://t.co/wrhj8vOS2T — Stuart Alderoty (@s_alderoty) March 5, 2025

The official webpage of the NCA states that its mission is to unite everyday crypto users from various fields. It also provides answers to key questions such as - What is crypto? How does blockchain work? And how can one get started in the space?

Additionally, an official X account, @NatCryptoAssoc, was created in August 2024, suggesting the NCA's launch had been in progress since last year. Currently, the account has nearly 16,000 followers.

“Crypto is becoming mainstream and the NCA is here to help people navigate the hype and confusion. We will offer education, guidance and support, and shine a spotlight on the impact that crypto is bringing to real people across the country,” the NCA said in a post on X.

Proud to announce the launch of the National Cryptocurrency Association (NCA), a non-profit organization dedicated to helping Americans better understand crypto.



Crypto is becoming mainstream and the NCA is here to help people navigate the hype and confusion. We will offer… pic.twitter.com/uKahNxMnPl — National Cryptocurrency Association (@NatCryptoAssoc) March 5, 2025

For now, the NCA has not revealed the names of other officials who will join Alderoty.

In the coming months, President Trump is expected to make key announcements on the crypto sector, including pro-crypto policies and clearer regulations for Web3. With the US ramping up efforts to foster crypto industry growth, the timing of the NCA's launch appears strategic.

Despite the scrutiny that crypto firms faced under former President Joe Biden, the US has managed to see widespread crypto adoption. Citing a survey by Harris Poll, an NCA release said 81 percent of the 10,000 survey participants showed interest in acquiring more knowledge about crypto.

In the last few years, several businesses have also experimented with crypto in the US. These include Tesla, Ferrari, AMC Theatres, and Gucci among others.

Back in 2022, the US Treasury had launched an awareness programme, which detailed the risks associated with trading volatile crypto assets.

In May 2024, Coinbase exchange launched its ‘Tech Against Scam' initiative to make people aware of crypto-related scams and possible hacks. Ripple was also part of this initiative with Coinbase alongside Meta and Kraken.