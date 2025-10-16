Technology News
  Silent Hill 2 Remake, Until Dawn and Yakuza: Like a Dragon Coming to PS Plus Game Catalog in October

Silent Hill 2 Remake, Until Dawn and Yakuza: Like a Dragon Coming to PS Plus Game Catalog in October

Game Catalog titles for this month will be available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium tier members from October 21.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 October 2025 14:08 IST
Silent Hill 2 Remake, Until Dawn and Yakuza: Like a Dragon Coming to PS Plus Game Catalog in October

Photo Credit: Konami/ Bloober Team

The Silent Hill 2 remake was released in 2024

Highlights
  • Silent Hill 2 remake is developed by Bloober Team
  • Game Catalog is available to PS Plus Extra and Premium/ Deluxe members
  • Until Dawn remake was released on PS5 and PC in 2024
Silent Hill 2 remake is indeed coming to PlayStation Plus Game Catalog in October, just as a leak earlier this month claimed. Bloober Team's remake of the classic will be joined by yet another horror remake to mark the month of Halloween. Ballistic Moon's Until Dawn remake, which was released on PS5 and PC last year, will also be added to PS Plus Game Catalog in October. Other titles joining the service this month include action-adventure title Yakuza: Like a Dragon, action-RPG V Rising, interactive adventure title As Dusk Falls, puzzle horror title Poppy Playtime, and survival game Wizard with a Gun.

All games will be added to Game Catalog October 21 and will be available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium tier members. Sony also announced a classic Tekken title for its Classics Catalog, which will be available to PS Plus Premium subscribers this month. Here's a closer look at this month's Game Catalog lineup:

PS Plus Game Catalog Titles for October

October is the month for all things horror. Sony kicked off Halloween celebrations by adding Alan Wake 2 to PS Plus earlier this month. And just as a leak had claimed, the PlayStation parent is adding the acclaimed remake of Silent Hill 2 to Game Catalog this month. Developed by Bloober Team, the remake updates the 2001 horror classic to modern visual standards, while also improving gameplay and other features.

The game puts players in the shoes of James Sunderland, a grieving widower who arrives to the eerie, foggy, and deserted town of Silent Hill in search of answers. The oppressive and isolating atmosphere of the eponymous town adds to the themes of psychological horror explored in the game. In Silent Hill 2, players encounter grotesque monsters and uncover bits and pieces of the past. The game is available on PS5.

sh2 remake inline silent hill 2

Silent Hill 2 is set in the foggy, deserted town of Silen Hill
Photo Credit: Konami/ Bloober Team

Game Catalog will also add the Until Dawn remake this month. The remake, which updates the graphics of the original and adds some new content, allows players to essentially take control of a slasher flick and decide who lives and who dies. The game features a group of young friends who gather at a mountain lodge a year after a traumatic event. But as they reconnect and recollect, they find they're being hunted by a manic serial killer.

Until Dawn is a narrative adventure title and player decision dictates the game at every turn. Based on the choices you make, some or all of the characters can survive the cold night or die a violent death. The Until Dawn remake will be available to PS Plus subscribers on PS5.

Another major triple-A title joining PS Plus in October is Yakuza: Like a Dragon. Ryu Ga Gotoku's 2020 RPG introduces a new series protagonist in Ichiban Kasuga, a low-ranking member of a Yakuza family in Tokyo. Kasuga is betrayed by his former boss and over the course of the story, uncovers the conspiracy along with a group of quirky allies.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon also abandons the real-time action combat of its predecessors to bring turn-based RPG battles. Players are aided by party members and their distinct abilities and can also use their environments during battles. Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be playable on both PS4 and PS5.

yakuza yakuza

Yakuza: Like a Dragon features turn-based combat
Photo Credit: Ryu Ga Gotoku

Sony is also bringing V Rising to Game Catalog in October. The vampire survival action-RPG was released on PS5 last year. The game features an open world, with players taking control of a vampire. As players feed on humans and get stronger, they also build their stronghold, upgrade their equipment, and take on powerful bosses. The RPG will be available to PS Plus members on PS5.

Here's the full list of games joining Game Catalog in October:

Silent Hill 2 remake (PS5)

Until Dawn remake (PS5)

V Rising (PS5)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4, PS5)

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1 (PS4, PS5)

As Dusk Falls (PS4, PS5)

Wizard with a Gun (PS5)

Sony will also bring Tekken 3 to PS5 and PS4 users as part of its Classics Catalog offering for PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium tier members on October 21.

Until Dawn Remake

Until Dawn Remake

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Stunning visual upgrade
  • Improved character models and faces
  • Fun, interactive horror story
  • New collectibles and areas
  • New endings and character resolution
  • Replayability
  • Bad
  • Steep pricing and no upgrade path
  • Clunky movement and stiff animations
  • Sterile character traits and stats
  • Performance issues and bugs
Read detailed Playstation Until Dawn Remake review
Genre Survival horror
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
As Dusk Falls

As Dusk Falls

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Excellent voice acting, sound design
  • Intriguing storyline, characters
  • Pause-worthy choices
  • Local and online co-op
  • Captivating storytelling
  • Great replayability
  • Bad
  • Tedious quick-time events
  • Art style not for everyone
Read detailed Xbox As Dusk Falls review
Genre Interactive Movie
Platform Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 18+
Wizard with a Gun

Wizard with a Gun

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Adventure
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 (PS5), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer, Co-op
Comments

Silent Hill 2 Remake, Until Dawn and Yakuza: Like a Dragon Coming to PS Plus Game Catalog in October
