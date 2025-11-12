Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Sony Unveils 27 Inch PlayStation Gaming Monitor That Comes With a Charging Hook for DualSense Controller

Sony Unveils 27-Inch PlayStation Gaming Monitor That Comes With a Charging Hook for DualSense Controller

Sony's gaming monitor supports 2560x1440 resolution, HDR, and VRR of up to 240Hz.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 November 2025 11:14 IST
Sony Unveils 27-Inch PlayStation Gaming Monitor That Comes With a Charging Hook for DualSense Controller

Photo Credit: Sony

The PlayStation gaming monitor comes with DualSense charging hook

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The PlayStation gaming monitor supports VESA mounting
  • Sony unveiled the monitor at its State of Play Japan presentation
  • The PlayStation gaming monitor will launch in the US and Japan
Advertisement

Sony unveiled a new gaming monitor for PS5 users who prefer desktop gaming at its State of Play Japan presentation on Tuesday. The 27-inch PlayStation gaming monitor comes with a charging dock for the DualSense controller and a QHD IPS display that supports HDR and variable refresh rates of up to 240hz when connected to a PC or a Mac.

The PlayStation gaming monitor will launch in the US and Japan in 2026, Sony said. The PlayStation parent didn't confirm the price of the monitor in its announcement, but said it would share more information on launch date and availability in the coming months.

Sony has been expanding its gaming peripheral offerings since it launched the PS5, offering wireless headphones, earbuds, a PlayStation remote player, and more recently, wireless speakers. Now, the PlayStation monitor will allow users to play on their PS5 in a desktop environment. You could, of course, also connect to a PC.

PlayStation Gaming Monitor Specifications, Features

The 27-inch monitor comes with a QHD IPS display with up to 2560x1440 resolution. The panel supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) with Auto HDR Tone Mapping that automatically adjusts HDR settings while setting up PS5 and PS5 Pro. The display also supports VRR and refresh rates of up to 120Hz when connected to PS5 and PS5 Pro, and 240Hz on compatible PC and Mac computers.

The most distinct feature, however, comes in the shape of a “charging hook” in front of the monitor stand that lets users charge their PS5 DualSense controller.

Aside from that, the PlayStation monitor comes with features that we've come to expect from a gaming monitor. It supports VESA mounting and features a selection of ports that include two HDMI 2.1 ports and one DisplayPort 1.4 port to connect it with PS5, PC, Mac, or other compatible devices. Bear in mind, HDMI and DisplayPort cables will not be included with the monitor.

The monitor also comes with two USB Type-A and one USB Type-C port that can be used with PlayStation Link Adapters or other USB devices. The PlayStation Link adapter would allow the monitor to connect to PlayStation Link supported Sony peripherals, like the Pulse Elevate wireless speakers. The monitor also comes with built-in stereo speakers and a 3.5mm audio jack.

It's not clear if the PlayStation gaming monitor will launch in India. It will, however, be available in the US and Japan next year.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony, PlayStation Gaming Monitor, PS5, DualSense, PlayStation, State of Play
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Apple Reportedly Preparing Second-Gen HomePod Mini With Faster Chip, Audio Upgrades

Related Stories

Sony Unveils 27-Inch PlayStation Gaming Monitor That Comes With a Charging Hook for DualSense Controller
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Price in India May Have Leaked via Listing Ahead of Launch
  2. Latest Pixel Drop Brings Several New Features to Pixel Phones
  3. Exclusive: iQOO 15's Launch Price Is Not What You'd Expect
  4. New Aadhaar App Explained: Everything You Need to Know
  5. Vivo X300 Series Teased to Launch Soon in India
  6. Nothing Phone 3a Lite India Launch Confirmed by the Brand
  7. Realme GT 8 Pro Price in Europe Leaks Ahead of Global Debut
  8. Acerpure Nitro Z Series 100-Inch QLED TV Debuts: Price in India
  9. This Security Flaw Can Let Attacker See Your Chats With AI, Microsoft Finds
  10. GoPro Max 2, Lit Hero, Fluid Pro AI Gimbal Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Specifications Leaked; Compact Model Could be Called Reno 15C
  2. Perplexity, Anthropic and Other Big AI Companies Might Have Exposed Secrets on GitHub
  3. Realme GT 8 Pro Price in Europe, Storage Variants Reportedly Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. Vivo X300 Series Confirmed to Launch Soon in India: See Expected Specifications, Features, Price
  5. Amazon Prime Video's Ad-Supported Audience Hits 315 Million Monthly Viewers Globally
  6. OnePlus 15 Price in India Reportedly Leaked via Retailer Listing Ahead of Launch
  7. Qualcomm Allegedly Preparing Snapdragon X Elite Chipsets to Power Future Android PCs
  8. Microsoft’s Mustafa Suleyman Highlights the Need to be Self-Sufficient in AI: Report
  9. Sony Unveils 27-Inch PlayStation Gaming Monitor That Comes With a Charging Hook for DualSense Controller
  10. Apple Reportedly Preparing Second-Gen HomePod Mini With Faster Chip, Audio Upgrades
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »