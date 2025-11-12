Sony unveiled a new gaming monitor for PS5 users who prefer desktop gaming at its State of Play Japan presentation on Tuesday. The 27-inch PlayStation gaming monitor comes with a charging dock for the DualSense controller and a QHD IPS display that supports HDR and variable refresh rates of up to 240hz when connected to a PC or a Mac.

The PlayStation gaming monitor will launch in the US and Japan in 2026, Sony said. The PlayStation parent didn't confirm the price of the monitor in its announcement, but said it would share more information on launch date and availability in the coming months.

Sony has been expanding its gaming peripheral offerings since it launched the PS5, offering wireless headphones, earbuds, a PlayStation remote player, and more recently, wireless speakers. Now, the PlayStation monitor will allow users to play on their PS5 in a desktop environment. You could, of course, also connect to a PC.

PlayStation Gaming Monitor Specifications, Features

The 27-inch monitor comes with a QHD IPS display with up to 2560x1440 resolution. The panel supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) with Auto HDR Tone Mapping that automatically adjusts HDR settings while setting up PS5 and PS5 Pro. The display also supports VRR and refresh rates of up to 120Hz when connected to PS5 and PS5 Pro, and 240Hz on compatible PC and Mac computers.

The most distinct feature, however, comes in the shape of a “charging hook” in front of the monitor stand that lets users charge their PS5 DualSense controller.

Aside from that, the PlayStation monitor comes with features that we've come to expect from a gaming monitor. It supports VESA mounting and features a selection of ports that include two HDMI 2.1 ports and one DisplayPort 1.4 port to connect it with PS5, PC, Mac, or other compatible devices. Bear in mind, HDMI and DisplayPort cables will not be included with the monitor.

The monitor also comes with two USB Type-A and one USB Type-C port that can be used with PlayStation Link Adapters or other USB devices. The PlayStation Link adapter would allow the monitor to connect to PlayStation Link supported Sony peripherals, like the Pulse Elevate wireless speakers. The monitor also comes with built-in stereo speakers and a 3.5mm audio jack.

It's not clear if the PlayStation gaming monitor will launch in India. It will, however, be available in the US and Japan next year.