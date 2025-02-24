Technology News
Suits LA Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know

A new era of legal drama begins with Suits LA. Find out where to watch, who’s in the cast, and what to expect.

Updated: 24 February 2025 16:31 IST
Suits LA Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

A new era of legal drama begins with Suits LA

  • Suits LA debuts with a brand-new legal drama set in Los Angeles
  • Stephen Amell leads the cast as Ted Black, a top West Coast lawyer
  • Watch Suits LA Sundays on Peackok Hub On JioHotstar
A brand-new chapter in the Suits universe has arrived with Suits LA, marking a return to high-stakes legal battles with a fresh setting and new characters. This latest spinoff is set in Los Angeles, shifting the narrative focus from New York to the West Coast. Leading the charge is Ted Black, a former New York federal prosecutor who reinvents himself as a high-powered attorney at Black Lane, a law firm catering to LA's elite. While introducing a new ensemble, Suits LA also brings back Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter for a special appearance, setting the stage for potential crossovers with original cast members.

When and Where to Watch Suits LA

Suits LA is available on Peacock Hub on JioHotstar, where new episodes will be added every Monday following the Sunday premiere. It is streaming in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Official Trailer and Plot of Suits LA

The official trailer showcases a high-stakes legal environment set against the backdrop of Los Angeles. Ted Black, played by Stephen Amell, is introduced as a sharp-witted lawyer navigating the legal world while dealing with powerful clients. The trailer teases intense courtroom drama, corporate battles and the signature fast-paced dialogue that fans of the Suits franchise have come to expect. The storyline follows Black as he builds his reputation on the West Coast, handling cases that push the boundaries of the law while facing personal and professional challenges.

Cast and Crew of Suits LA

The cast of Suits LA features Stephen Amell as Ted Black, leading a new team of attorneys. Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermitt, and Bryan Greenberg take on key roles, while recurring stars include Victoria Justice, Troy Winbush, and Alice Lee. Gabriel Macht reprises his role as Harvey Specter for a special appearance, hinting at possible connections to the original Suits universe.

Created by Aaron Korsh, Suits LA brings back the legal drama's signature intensity with a fresh setting and new dynamics. With its premiere now underway, audiences can dive back into the world of high-powered legal battles and corporate intrigue.

Further reading: Suits LA, Suits spinoff, legal drama, NBC, Peacock, Stephen Amell, Harvey Specter, streaming, TV series
Suits LA Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know
