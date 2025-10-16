Dyson has launched its latest air purifier, the Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 – TP11, in India, just ahead of the festive season in India. Expanding its lineup of smart home purifiers, Dyson says that its newest air purifier model is designed to combat deteriorating indoor air quality with a fully sealed HEPA filtration system and Air Multiplier technology, it is claimed to remove 99.95 percent of ultrafine particles as small as 0.1 microns. It also features built-in sensors that detect dust and pollen (PM2.5, PM10) and other airborne pollutants in real time.

Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 – TP11 Price in India, Availability

Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 – TP11 price in India is set at Rs. 39,900. The company says that its newest air purifier will be available in Black/Nickel and White/Silver colour options, and can be purchased via online and offline Dyson stores across the country.

Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 – TP11 Features, Specifications

The newly unveiled Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 – TP11 introduces the company's latest air purification technology and is equipped with a fully sealed HEPA filtration system that is claimed to capture 99.95 percent of ultrafine particles as small as 0.1 microns, including allergens, bacteria, and viruses. It also includes an activated carbon filter infused with Tris, which is a chemical that helps absorb odours, gases, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and oxidising pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide.

Using Dyson's Air Multiplier technology, the Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 – TP11 is claimed to deliver over 290 litres of airflow per second to circulate clean air across the room. It also supports 350-degree oscillation to ensure even air distribution. The device is said to have been tested under standard and real-world conditions to maintain consistent air purification performance.

The Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 – TP11, weighing 4.72kg, includes built-in sensors that detect airborne pollutants like dust and pollen (PM2.5, PM10) in real time. The purifier can automatically adjust its operation based on detected air quality levels to optimise energy use. For nighttime use, it features a quieter night mode, a dimmed display, and a sleep timer with preset intervals of one to eight hours.

In terms of connectivity, the Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 – TP11 integrates with the MyDyson app, enabling users to remotely monitor and control air quality. It also supports voice commands through Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. With Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, users can schedule operations, register their device, and access product support directly through the app.