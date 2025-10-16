Technology News
Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 – TP11 Launched in India With HEPA Filtration, Smart Controls: Price, Features

Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 – TP11 is claimed to deliver over 290 litres of airflow per second to circulate clean air across the room.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 October 2025 10:55 IST
Photo Credit: Dyson

Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 – TP11 is sold in Black/Nickel and White/Silver colourways

  • It captures 99.95 percent of ultrafine particles as small as 0.1 microns
  • It features a quieter night mode, a dimmed display, and a sleep timer
  • The purifier offers smart control via MyDyson app and voice assistants
Dyson has launched its latest air purifier, the Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 – TP11, in India, just ahead of the festive season in India. Expanding its lineup of smart home purifiers, Dyson says that its newest air purifier model is designed to combat deteriorating indoor air quality with a fully sealed HEPA filtration system and Air Multiplier technology, it is claimed to remove 99.95 percent of ultrafine particles as small as 0.1 microns. It also features built-in sensors that detect dust and pollen (PM2.5, PM10) and other airborne pollutants in real time.

Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 – TP11 Price in India, Availability

Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 – TP11 price in India is set at Rs. 39,900. The company says that its newest air purifier will be available in Black/Nickel and White/Silver colour options, and can be purchased via online and offline Dyson stores across the country.

Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 – TP11 Features, Specifications

The newly unveiled Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 – TP11 introduces the company's latest air purification technology and is equipped with a fully sealed HEPA filtration system that is claimed to capture 99.95 percent of ultrafine particles as small as 0.1 microns, including allergens, bacteria, and viruses. It also includes an activated carbon filter infused with Tris, which is a chemical that helps absorb odours, gases, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and oxidising pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide.

Using Dyson's Air Multiplier technology, the Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 – TP11 is claimed to deliver over 290 litres of airflow per second to circulate clean air across the room. It also supports 350-degree oscillation to ensure even air distribution. The device is said to have been tested under standard and real-world conditions to maintain consistent air purification performance.

The Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 – TP11, weighing 4.72kg, includes built-in sensors that detect airborne pollutants like dust and pollen (PM2.5, PM10) in real time. The purifier can automatically adjust its operation based on detected air quality levels to optimise energy use. For nighttime use, it features a quieter night mode, a dimmed display, and a sleep timer with preset intervals of one to eight hours.

In terms of connectivity, the Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 – TP11 integrates with the MyDyson app, enabling users to remotely monitor and control air quality. It also supports voice commands through Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. With Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, users can schedule operations, register their device, and access product support directly through the app.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Dyson
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vivo Announces Android 16-Based OriginOS 6 Globally With Origin Animation, AI Features: Release Timeline
iQOO 15 India Launch Timeline Confirmed: Expected Specifications, Features
