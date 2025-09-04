Technology News
Dyson PencilVac Unveiled Alongside 10 New Floor Cleaners, Air Purifiers and Hair Dryers at IFA 2025

Dyson unveiled 11 different products across different categories, including a new Dyson Spot+Scrub Ai robot vacuum cleaner.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 September 2025 22:00 IST
Dyson PencilVac Unveiled Alongside 10 New Floor Cleaners, Air Purifiers and Hair Dryers at IFA 2025

Photo Credit: Dyson

Dyson said some of these devices are available to purchase, while others will be launched soon

Highlights
  • The Dyson PencilVac is claimed to be the world’s slimmest vacuum cleaner
  • Dyson V8 Cyclone is the company’s latest cordless vacuum cleaner
  • The company also unveiled its first compact air purifier
Dyson, on Thursday, unveiled a range of new devices, including vacuum and floor cleaners, hair dryers, air purifiers, heaters, bladeless fans, and haircare solutions. These devices were unveiled by the Founder and Chair, James Dyson, ahead of IFA Berlin 2025. Among them was the Dyson PencilVac, which features a 38mm diameter handle and is expected to be launched in select markets later this year. The company also unveiled the next generation of its Dyson Spot+Scrub AI robot vacuum, which can clean both dry and wet floors.

Dyson Unveils 11 New Products at IFA Berlin 

The Singapore-based company shared details of its newly unveiled products at IFA Berlin, but the company has yet to reveal the exact launch dates, price, or availability — these are likely to be announced soon. The company also highlighted that it is set to release devices in new formats as part of the latest launch.

The Dyson PencilVac was first unveiled in May by the company. Providing more details, Dyson said that the vacuum cleaner features a 38mm diameter handle and a compact Hyperdymium 140K motor, which is “about the same diameter as a 2 Euro coin.” The vacuum cleaner comes with a new linear dust separation system and a syringe bin ejection system. It features four brush bar cones that can automatically remove hair or threads.

Next, the Dyson V8 Cyclone is the company's next generation of the V8 cordless vacuum cleaner series. It comes with a new triggerless power button and three cleaning modes, including Eco, Medium, and Boost. It features a self-emptying dock and a new suction motor. The company says that the V8 Cyclone will be available in 2026.

The Dyson V16 Piston Animal is the company's latest floor cleaner, which can operate across different floor types. It is powered by the company's Hyperdymium 900W motor, which delivers 315 air watts of fade-free suction to clear dust and debris. The All Floor Cones Sense system can intelligently adjust suction based on floor type. Additionally, the bin can hold up to 30 days' worth of compressed dust. The floor cleaner also gets an upgraded wet roller head to pick up debris and wash away spills and stains.

A new entrant in the wet and dry cleaner format is the Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene, which keeps all dirt and dirty water enclosed with the cleaner head to prevent the build-up of dirt and bacteria in pipes. Weighing 3.7kg, it comes with a microfiber roller that has 84,000 microfibers per centimetre square.

Dyson also introduced the next generation of its AI robot vacuum, dubbed the Dyson Spot+Scrub. It features an AI-powered camera, LED lights, and smart navigation technology. The robot recognises nearly 200 types of objects and can clean around them. It has a stain detection system that uses before-and-after image processing to verify stain removal. The robot vacuum cleaner comes with the MyDyson companion app.

Coming to air purifiers, Dyson has unveiled a new compact format, which is one-third the size of the company's other purifiers. Dubbed Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact, it comes with an upgraded nozzle that keeps the sound of air exiting as low as 44dB at full flow and 24dB in sleep mode.

Dyson is also reinventing its existing bladeless fan with the new Dyson Cool CF1. The company says it has used new technology to make it more energy-efficient, added a new LCD screen and a new Sleep mode. It continues to use a brushless DC motor for cooling. Another entrant in this category is the Dyson Hot+Cool HF1 remote link pre-heat fan heater. Compared to its predecessor, it is said to heat the rooms faster and quietly. It features a temperature sensor for energy efficiency and a new Sleep mode.

Coming to hair dryers, the company unveiled the Dyson Supersonic r hair dryer, a smaller and lighter version of the predecessor. It comes with a laminar flow heater and RFID sensors that adapt airflow and temperature. It also runs on the Hyperdymium motor. The dryer is 38mm in diameter, according to the company.

Finally, the new Dyson Airwrap Co-anda 2x multi-styler and dryer is the company's latest format, which is powered by the Hyperdymium 2 motor. It offers six different styling options, including dry, curl, wave, straighten, smooth, and volumise. The company claims the device does not cause heat damage to hair.

Further reading: Dyson, Dyson Vacuum Cleaners, Dyson Hair Dryers, Dyson Floor Cleaners, Dyson Air Purifiers
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Dyson PencilVac Unveiled Alongside 10 New Floor Cleaners, Air Purifiers and Hair Dryers at IFA 2025
