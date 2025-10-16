Technology News
English Edition
Vivo Announces Android 16-Based OriginOS 6 Globally With Origin Animation, AI Features: Release Timeline

OriginOS 6 introduces elements similar to Apple’s new Liquid Glass design.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 16 October 2025 09:43 IST
Vivo Announces Android 16-Based OriginOS 6 Globally With Origin Animation, AI Features: Release Timeline

Photo Credit: Vivo

OriginOS 6 is the company's Android 16-based OS update

Highlights
  • OriginOS 6 introduces the Origin Smooth Engine for better performance
  • The OS adds new motion effects, design unification, and Vivo Sans font
  • Vivo claims improved security, AI tools, and better power efficiency
Vivo on Wednesday announced OriginOS 6 for its handsets in the global markets, replacing the existing FuntouchOS. The Android 16-based operating system (OS) is claimed to “redefine” human-computer interaction in the age of artificial intelligence (AI). Among the many changes is the new Origin Smooth Engine, which promises a smooth user experience by optimising the system's core modules, computing, storage, and display. There are new motion effects, customisation options, fonts, and AI features in the update.

OriginOS 6 Release Timeline

According to Vivo, OriginOS 6 will be released as an over-the-air (OTA) update in a phased manner beginning in November. Here is the full list of devices on which the Android 16-based firmware will be available:

  Life i LOVE
Early November 2025 X Fold5 iQOO 13
  X200 Pro, X200, X200 FE  
  V60  
Mid November 2025 X Fold3 Pro iQOO 12
  X100 Pro, X100  
Mid December 2025 V60e, V50, V50e Neo 10, Neo 10 R, Neo9 Pro
  T4 Ultra, T4 Pro  
First half of 2026 X90 Pro, X90 iQOO 11
V-Series V60 Lite, V60 Lite 4G, V50 Lite, V50 Lite 4G, V40, V40e, V40 Lite, V40 Lite 4G, V40 SE 80W, V40 SE, V30 Pro, V30, V30e, V30 Lite, V30 Lite 4G, V30 Z10R, Z10X, Z9, Z9s Pro, Z9s
T-Series T4, T4R, T4X, T3 Ultra, T3 Pro  
Y-Series Y400 Pro, Y400, Y400 4G, Y300 Plus, Y300, Y200 Pro, Y200, Y200e, Y100, Y100 4G, Y58, Y39, Y38, Y31 Pro

OriginOS 6 Features

OriginOS 6 brings the Origin Animation system, which is claimed to improve the visual experience with motion effects such as Spring Animation, Blur Transition, Morphing Animation, and One Shot Animation. As per the company, the OS uses a Snap-Up Engine to prioritise computing power for high-demand actions, including ticketing. It promises up to 16 percent quicker app launches when opening 50 consecutive apps and a 41 percent faster touch response.

In line with the nomenclature, OriginOS 6 features the Origin Design system. Vivo says it unifies visual elements such as colour, shape, icon, image, font, layout, material, and depth. There is a new Vivo Sans font that supports more than 40 languages and has symbols with variable and adjustable weight.

originals 6 Alive

Visual improvements in OriginOS 6
Photo Credit: Vivo

 

Vivo brings Dynamic Glow and Translucent Colour elements to the UI, which are similar to Apple's new Liquid Glass design.

OriginOS 6 brings a new lock screen grid for improved customisation. There is a 4x7 layout option, along with adaptive folders and Flip Cards that can adjust dynamically as the user tilts the handset. Inspired by Apple's Dynamic Island, the Origin Island provides real-time status updates at the top of the screen in a pill-shaped module. It also features integration with Android 16's Live Updates feature, offering contextual suggestions.

The new OS also offers several AI features for creativity and productivity. New and improved features include AI Retouch, AI Erase, AI Image Expander, AI Photo Enhance, Smart Call Assistant, DocMaster, AI Creation, and AI Search. On top of that, there are upgrades to Gemini and Circle to Search, too.

Along with new features, Vivo claims OriginOS 6 also improved security and safeguards privacy. It has upgraded the BlueVolt technology to improve power efficiency and charging stability.

Further reading: OriginOS 6, Origin OS 6, Vivo, iQoo, Android 16
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Vivo Announces Android 16-Based OriginOS 6 Globally With Origin Animation, AI Features: Release Timeline
