Dyson WashG1 wet floor cleaner was launched in India on Thursday. Introduced as Dyson's first dedicated cord-free mop, the WashG1 boasts features such as dual microfibre rollers, multiple hydration modes and self-cleaning functionality. During cleaning, the wet floor cleaner claims to have the ability to separate wet and dry debris at the source. Dyson says its latest home-cleaning solution can cover 3100 square feet of area on a single charge.

Dyson WashG1 Price in India

Dyson WashG1 price in India starts at Rs. 64,900. Customers can also purchase additional microfibre rollers at a special price of Rs. 1,490 against their MRP of Rs. 4,990. The wet floor cleaner is available in a single two-tone black-blue colourway and can be purchased from the brand website online and offline at Dyson Demo stores across India.

It also comes with a two-year warranty and accidental damage protection.

Dyson WashG1 Features

Dyson WashG1 comes with in-use hydration control. The company offers three hydration modes, which users can choose from depending on the type of debris and flooring: low, medium, and high. The wet floor cleaner's motor runs continuously at the selected speed, providing the respective hydration levels. Each of the modes is also paired with additional sensitivity settings. There is also a dedicated boost mode button, which salvos the roller with the maximum volume of hydration for more stubborn dirt stains.

The wet floor cleaner is equipped with two individually powered microfiber rollers with 64,800 filaments per square centimetre, which roll in the opposite direction. On a single charge, the Dyson WashG1 can cover an area of 3,100 square feet with its one-litre water tank. Dyson says it also borrows casters from the Dyson Omni-glide to provide better balance and support while cleaning.

There is also a self-cleaning mode on the WashG1 that uses clean water to flush out the system. It is claimed to clean the brushes in preparation for the next clean in 140 seconds.