Technology News
English Edition

iQOO 15 India Launch Timeline Confirmed: Expected Specifications, Features

iQOO 15 will run on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 out of the box.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 16 October 2025 11:03 IST
iQOO 15 India Launch Timeline Confirmed: Expected Specifications, Features

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO 15 is set to launch in China later this month

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • iQOO 15 will feature a Q3 gaming chipset and support 144fps gameplay
  • It will sport a 6.85-inch 2K 8T LTPO display with a 144Hz refresh rate
  • The iQOO 15 will pack a battery larger than 7,000mAh in China
Advertisement

iQOO 15 is set to be introduced in China on October 20. It is now confirmed to be followed by a launch in India. The country head of iQOO has revealed the launch timeline of the handset. Some of the key features of the upcoming smartphone have also been confirmed. The Indian variant is expected to be similar to its Chinese counterpart. Although there might be one or two differences between the two variants, like storage options and battery size.

iQOO 15 India Launch: All We Know

iQOO 15 will launch in India in November, the iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya (@nipunmarya) confirmed in an X (formerly Twitter) post. The exact launch date has yet to be announced. It will be unveiled in China on October 20.

The promotional image confirmed that the Indian variant of the iQOO 15 handset will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and will run on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 out of the box.

The upcoming Chinese variant of the iQOO 15 is confirmed to come with an upgraded Q3 gaming chip and support 144fps gameplay at 2K. The handset will feature an 8K vapour chamber (VC) Dome cooling system as well. The new design of the cooling unit is said to use a double layer of high-conductivity graphite, claiming to offer 47 percent better cooling than the previous version. The iQOO 15's VC heat sink is over three times larger than that in the iPhone 17 Pro Max, according to iQOO's product manager.

The iQOO 15 is set to feature a 6.85-inch 2K 8T LTPO Samsung "Everest" panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 6,000 nits of peak local brightness. The device will support wireless charging and pack a battery exceeding 7,000mAh. It will come with an IP69 rating for dust and water protection and include a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometric security.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQOO 15, iQOO 15 India Launch, iQOO 15 Features, iQOO
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Realme GT 8 Pro Colour Options, Specifications Teased; Realme Reveals GT 8 Chipset, Camera Details
OnePlus 15 Launch Date Announced; OnePlus Ace 6 to Debut Alongside

Related Stories

iQOO 15 India Launch Timeline Confirmed: Expected Specifications, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Launch Date Announced; OnePlus Ace 6 to Debut Alongside
  2. Vivo Announces OriginOS 6 for Vivo and iQOO Handsets Globally
  3. iQOO 15 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC to Launch in India in November
  4. Realme GT 8 Pro Colourways Revealed; Realme GT 8 to Run on This Chipset
  5. Oppo Find X9 Series, Oppo Pad 5 Launching Today: All You Need to Know
  6. Redmi K90 Pro Max to Launch in China Soon Along With This Smartphone
  7. iPad Pro With M5 Chip, OLED Display Launched in India at This Price
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Is Now Expected to Launch in These Markets
  9. Apple's New M5 Chip Promises a Big Leap in AI and GPU Power
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Vision Pro Refreshed With M5 Chipset and New Dual Knit Band: Price, Specifications
  2. Apple M5 Chipset Launched With 4X Faster GPU for MacBook Pro, iPad Pro and Vision Pro
  3. Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge Security Flaws: CERT-In Asks Users to Update to Latest Versions With Security Fixes
  4. OnePlus 15 Launch Date Announced; OnePlus Ace 6 to Debut Alongside
  5. iQOO 15 India Launch Timeline Confirmed: Expected Specifications, Features
  6. Dyson Purifier Cool PC1 – TP11 Launched in India With HEPA Filtration, Smart Controls: Price, Features
  7. Realme GT 8 Pro Colour Options, Specifications Teased; Realme Reveals GT 8 Chipset, Camera Details
  8. Vivo Announces Android 16-Based OriginOS 6 Globally With Origin Animation, AI Features: Release Timeline
  9. Redmi K90, Redmi K90 Pro Max Set for China Launch in October; Teased to Be Priced Under Rs. 50,000
  10. Scientists Solve Decades-Old Photosynthesis Puzzle With IISc–Caltech Study
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »