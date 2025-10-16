iQOO 15 is set to be introduced in China on October 20. It is now confirmed to be followed by a launch in India. The country head of iQOO has revealed the launch timeline of the handset. Some of the key features of the upcoming smartphone have also been confirmed. The Indian variant is expected to be similar to its Chinese counterpart. Although there might be one or two differences between the two variants, like storage options and battery size.

iQOO 15 India Launch: All We Know

iQOO 15 will launch in India in November, the iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya (@nipunmarya) confirmed in an X (formerly Twitter) post. The exact launch date has yet to be announced. It will be unveiled in China on October 20.

The promotional image confirmed that the Indian variant of the iQOO 15 handset will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and will run on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 out of the box.

The upcoming Chinese variant of the iQOO 15 is confirmed to come with an upgraded Q3 gaming chip and support 144fps gameplay at 2K. The handset will feature an 8K vapour chamber (VC) Dome cooling system as well. The new design of the cooling unit is said to use a double layer of high-conductivity graphite, claiming to offer 47 percent better cooling than the previous version. The iQOO 15's VC heat sink is over three times larger than that in the iPhone 17 Pro Max, according to iQOO's product manager.

The iQOO 15 is set to feature a 6.85-inch 2K 8T LTPO Samsung "Everest" panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 6,000 nits of peak local brightness. The device will support wireless charging and pack a battery exceeding 7,000mAh. It will come with an IP69 rating for dust and water protection and include a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for biometric security.