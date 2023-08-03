Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine has launched in India as the company's latest vacuum cleaner and home cleaning device. Priced at Rs. 62,900, it is based on the existing Dyson V12 Detect Slim machine, but comes with a couple of new attachments that only work with the new ‘Submarine' branded device. The notable new attachment is the Submarine wet roller head, which offers cleaning of wet spills and tough stains using a water-based cleaning system. There are a total of six attachments included with the V12 Detect Slim Submarine in India.

Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine price in India, availability

Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine price in India is set at Rs. 62,900. The device is the newest variant in the V12 Detect Slim series, which also includes the V12 Detect Slim Absolute package. The Absolute is currently available for Rs. 52,900 in India. The V12s Detect Slim Submarine will be available to buy on dyson.in and Dyson Demo stores across India.

Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine wet roller head attachment

In a product demonstration at the Dyson store in Mumbai, the Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine's new attachments were demonstrated, with particular focus on the Submarine wet roller head. This fixture has a water tank for clean water, a catchment area for dirty water, and a roller which is meant for scrubbing and cleaning hard floors with the help of water. The system ejects water onto the floor at a rate of 18ml per minute, and is able to scrub and collect residue in water to be properly disposed of.

As per Dyson's product experts, the Submarine attachment is primarily meant for cleaning wet spills, and it was able to clean stains such as felt markings on the floor and basic wet spills. However, I found that it could be used fairly effectively for mopping as well, since the water and roller effectively scrub the floor while working. Dyson further claims that the device can clean 95 percent of basic wet spills in the target area with two passes. The head is fairly flexible for easy movement, similar to the Dyson Omni-Glide vacuum cleaner.

The attachment can be opened and disassembled for cleaning, both of the roller and the 360ml dirty water catchment area, as well as to refill clean water in the 300ml reservoir. The head itself is fully blocked off to prevent water from going into the vacuum cleaner, with the Submarine attachment only drawing power from the main device to operate the mechanisms. Notably, the Submarine attachment won't work with the existing Dyson V12 Detect Slim vacuum cleaner; you'll need the specific ‘Submarine' model for it.

Other attachments available with the Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine

You also get a more power laser detection attachment with the Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine, which is brighter and more effective at spotting dust and particles on the floor when in use, as compared to the original V12 Detect Slim's similar attachment. Apart from this, Dyson is also including the hair screw tool (ideal for cleaning of sofas and mattresses), and other smaller non-mechanised tools such as the crevice cleaning tool, the extension pipe, and the brush tool.

You can, of course, choose to purchase the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute variant, which is priced a fair bit lower but doesn't come with the Submarine attachment. In most ways, the V12 series operates similarly regardless of which variant you purchase, with a rated suction power of 150 Air Watts, a piezo sensor for particle detection, an LCD screen for battery and cleaning stats, and three different suction modes ranging in power.

